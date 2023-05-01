After a record-breaking heatwave on Sunday and Monday, the Clark Fork River in Missoula could hit minor flood stage by the end of the week as higher-elevation snow melts off.

National Weather Service meteorologist Jenn Kitsmiller said that the high temperature in Missoula on Sunday was 86 degrees. That smashed the old April 30 record of 82 degrees, set way back in 1941.

Kalispell, Thompson Falls, West Glacier and Polson all reached record highs for Sunday as well.

"We had an abnormally strong ridge of high pressure that built up in response to a low pressure system that dug south along the west coast of the United States," Kitsmiller said. "That helped pump up this really strong ridge of high pressure."

On Monday morning, she said Missoula was forecast to hit 85 degrees later in the afternoon and the record for May 1 here is 82 degrees.

"We're really expecting similar warm temperatures to continue through much of this week," she said.

On Tuesday, however, there's a possibility of thunderstorms in the area.

"We're set up to see some thunderstorms that could potentially have some gusty outflow winds just because of how dry it is in the low levels of our atmosphere," Kitsmiller said. "That's something to watch for Tuesday."

Then, later in the week, the heat should fade.

"There's more of a consensus in our models that it will start to cool down and we have a high probability, by Friday and Saturday, to at least have some light rain," Kitsmiller said. "There's a 30% chance we could get a quarter- to a half-inch of rain. There's still some question marks about how much precipitation we'll get, but it will definitely cool down."

There's a 70% chance the Clark Fork River could hit flood stage by late Friday and into Saturday as measured at a gauge just upstream of Missoula, based off the Service's forecasting model.

"Our main concern for the Clark Fork River above Missoula is primarily with all the snowmelt that's occurring," she said. "Not only during the day, but it's keeping warming temperatures at night. The snowmelt is the main driving factor right now."

At this point, she said, forecasters believe the river will hit minor flood stage, which is between 7.5 feet and 11 feet as measured above Missoula.

At about 2 p.m. on Monday, the gauge was measuring 5.9 feet.

"Only a pretty small area down in the Orchard Homes neighborhood tends to have issues when the river reaches that level," she said.

Other mainstem rivers and smaller streams, including the Bitterroot River, will also rise.

"There's 5-10% chance that we'll be looking at some small-stream issues if we get heavier precipitation amounts this weekend," Kitsmiller said. "We're not really seeing anything major sticking out at this point."

In general, she said, the basins around Missoula are sitting at about 94% of normal in terms of how much liquid water is in the snowpack.

"But we're losing it pretty quickly, especially in the mid-elevations," she said.

At a SNOTEL site near Missoula, the liquid in the snow is at about 52% of normal.

"That's been a rapid decline," she said. "A week or 10 days ago, we were well above normal. With this heat, we're rapidly losing a lot. That's a big part of why we're seeing rising rivers."

But up high in the mountains, the snow perseveres. At Stuart Peak in the Rattlesnake Wilderness, a SNOTEL site at 7,400 feet still has about 30 inches of liquid in the snow.

"That's right at normal for this time of year," she said. "There's a big difference between upper elevations and lower elevations."

Missoula County Sheriff's Office public information officer Jeannette Smith said flood information signs have been put up on Tower Road and Kehrwald Drive in the Orchard Homes neighborhood.

"That's an area that's traditionally flooded," she said.

Smith said people should monitor the National Weather Service's site online at weather.gov/mso/ for the most up-to-date, accurate information about river levels and rain.

Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks officials reminded boaters to not assume a river is the same as it was during previous trips. Rivers change their channels, and new hazards, such as overhanging or broken tree branches and log jams, may exist. Anyone planning to recreate near water should first check the FWP website for safety information. Go to fwp.mt.gov/activities/boating/safety.

Additional fishing access site closures and restrictions are likely as spring runoff continues. For updates, visit fwp.mt.gov/news/current-closures-restrictions.

Smith also wants people to know that even though it's hot out, water temperatures are still dangerously cold right now and rivers are flowing fast with hidden debris. People and pets should not enter the water.

Also, she said, if people see a "local traffic only" sign they should heed its warning and not stop to sight-see.

"And if we ask you to evacuate, please do it, for the safety of yourself and our first responders," she said.

She also said that limited quantities of sand and sandbags are available for the public to use for emergencies at D Road at Fort Missoula. For more information visit missoulacounty.us/government/public-safety/office-of-emergency-management/flood-information/sandbags/-fsiteid-1.