More than just a contemporary dance theater show, “After Roe” is packed with information and stories useful in expanding conversations about the state of reproductive health and care.

The idea for the show started with Gillian Kessler, a middle school teacher and practicing artist herself. In education work, Kessler spends “lots of time with people who are learning about their power in the world and their changing bodies.” This was part of the impetus for wanting to create a space to process the country-wide changes following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

If you go "After Roe" is showing at the Westside Theater June 16-18 as part of Missoula Pride, thewestsidetheater.com.

Kessler started by reaching out to friends and other artists in the Missoula area and set up a time to gather and discuss the shift. Around 10 people of varying ages and professions showed up to that first meeting.

“We just had a really emotional conversation,” Kessler said. “About what it meant for our daughters and marginalized communities. For people who don’t have resources or education to learn about what their choices are.”

For a little while, Kessler wasn’t sure what was next but began shaping the meetings to be a time where people could write and respond to prompts that Kessler brought to the group. People were sharing not just stories about abortion but coming-of-age anecdotes and stories about love, being a woman and having babies adopted, Kessler said.

With participant’s permission, Kessler started collecting people’s stories and thinking about how to weave them together into a performance. Around the same time, a chapter of Planned Parenthood had reached out to the California-based nonprofit, Lineage Performing Arts Center, to find performers for a gala.

Hillary Thomas is the founder and director of the center and also Kessler’s sister. Thomas agreed to prepare a performance for the Planned Parenthood gala and began collaborating with Kessler to collect stories from people who wanted to share their experiences.

Thomas ended up reaching out to around 40 people during the research phase. She spoke with health care providers, legal experts, historians, and dozens of women and people with personal stories to share.

After so many interviews and conversations, Thomas started noticing people bringing up recurring themes about the need for sexual education and being comfortable talking about sex and bodies. As a result, the production includes statistics and information about abortion and its relevant history and current status in our society.

With 11 dancers, the show has one of the biggest casts Thomas has worked with in her production group. The reason for the larger cast was an overwhelming number of dancers who felt passionate about wanting to participate. Thomas works to incorporate collaboration in Lineage productions and ending up including the stories of participating dancers as well.

The production opens up with many of the dancers sharing stories of other people but through a first-hand lens. Each cast member conveys profound emotion and compassion in the telling of each story and they are also accompanied by delicate choreography by additional dancers.

Both Kessler and Thomas emphasize that the show is a raw expression of art and intend it to add to the conversation being had around reproductive access. For both sisters, creative expression has been a main outlet for processing changes and issues and they have sought to create space for other people to be able to do the same.

“I’m not an activist as such,” Kessler said. “But I do believe in art as a form of processing and a form of resistance.”