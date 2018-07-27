Finally, inevitably, the lightning comes.
A long July dry spell ended Friday afternoon as thunderstorms rumbled into western Montana. More are expected Saturday.
At 4:30 p.m., the National Weather Service at the Missoula airport reported cells on the move around Thompson Falls, Superior, southeast of Florence and between Clinton and Drummond south of Interstate 90. They were generating some rain and lots of lightning strikes, though most were cloud-to-cloud strikes rather than cloud-to-ground.
“On the day, we’ve had about 130 strikes so far,” said meteorologist Corby Dickerson, who characterized the strikes as sporadic and the cells themselves as “pop and drop” rather than sustained.
Will they ignite the wildfires that have so far held off this summer?
“That has kind of been the story,” Dickerson said. “There’s a lot of people waiting to see if this will manifest itself into fire starts. Of course, it only takes one to cause a fire.”
Saturday afternoon's rounds of thunder and lightning shouldn't be as widespread, Dickerson said.
The trace of precipitation recorded at the airport at 6 p.m. Friday was the first since the last thunder cells appeared on July 3, when .02 inches of rain was recorded.
The 24-day stretch without moisture dried out the fuels in ever higher elevations, made abundant by a wet spring and early summer.
It could have been worse, Dickerson said. The hottest day this month has been 94 degrees on July 6. Night-time temperatures have dipped into the 40s as often as not, and to 37 on both July 3 and 4. All told, the average temperature has been a tick below normal.
“So we really haven’t been that hot. Even though it’s been dry, that has a play in it,” Dickerson said.
That may be changing too.
According to the National Weather Service’s fire weather forecast, a ridge of high pressure will build over the Northern Rockies starting Sunday through at least Tuesday — the final three days of July.
“Very hot and dry conditions will return to the region, perhaps the warmest temperatures we’ve seen all summer,” the forecast said.