U.S. Attorney General William Barr, already scheduled to visit Kalispell Friday, will travel first to the Flathead Reservation to discuss missing and murdered indigenous persons.
The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes announced the visit Thursday morning.
On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines' office announced that Barr would visit Kalispell with Daines, a Republican representing Montana, to discuss how to combat methamphetamine.
Barr will begin his day at the Salish Kootenai College in Pablo talking with tribal leaders and law enforcement officials about strategies to address missing and murdered indigenous persons and meth trafficking. He'll meet with leaders of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes along with the tribal Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Working Group.
In Kalispell, a roundtable discussion will include Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino, Lake County Sheriff Don Bell and U.S. Marshall Rod Ostermiller. Other law enforcement officials will be present.
“It is my honor to bring Attorney General Barr to Kalispell this Friday to join me and members of our local law enforcement community as we address ways of combating the devastating meth crisis in Montana,” Daines said in a statement to the Missoulian. “I look forward to working together to protect Montana’s families and communities and look forward to our meeting on Friday."
According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, there was a 427% increase in meth violations from 2010-2015.