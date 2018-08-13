Calling substance abuse the “greatest challenge facing our state,” Montana Attorney General Tim Fox laid out the first steps Monday of a Department of Justice initiative to combat the growing epidemic during a meeting of Missoula City Club.
Fox said the number of methamphetamine cases handled by the state crime lab has gone up more than 300 percent between 2011 and 2017 and there has been more than a 12-fold increase in heroin cases.
While law enforcement has a significant role to play, he told the audience that tackling substance abuse in Montana will require help from everyone.
That’s why he met with roughly 40 agencies around the state and, a year ago, announced Aid Montana, a comprehensive initiative to develop and implement solutions for substance abuse.
“When we work together we can actually get things done,” Fox said. “What we’re doing simply isn’t working and it’s not enough.”
At Monday’s meeting, Fox said the Montana Department of Justice is in the process of finalizing what phase one of Aid Montana will be, but gave the audience an advance look at some of the initiatives it will include.
DOJ will work to help support existing drug treatment courts, create new ones and help expand and stabilize funding.
Fox said he will also support helping people get access to medication-assisted treatments, including the use of a drug known to help treat opioid addiction that also has shown promise in treating meth and alcohol addiction.
The attorney general said he wants to see statewide pretrial drug diversion programs like one started in Yellowstone County become available across the state, and will work to get state funding for education efforts around drug abuse prevention, currently funded through federal grants.
He will also write a bill to put before the 2019 Montana Legislature to clean up the state’s driving under the influence laws, which he said are currently “very disorganized.” That bill would include eliminating the “lookback period” under which DUIs separated by enough time are not counted to increase penalties.
“If you get two DUIs, you’ve got a problem. I don’t care how far you spread them out,” Fox said.
He recognized Missoula legislator Kimberly Dudik, who has carried prior bills for the Department of Justice including reforms around sex trafficking, for her help. Of the 40 bills the DOJ has put forward under his administration, Fox said exactly half were carried by members of each political party, and all were passed and signed by the governor.
While law enforcement plays a significant role in many of the attorney general’s plans, he also laid out a series of reforms the Department of Justice will push for on the medical provider side. His meetings with groups around the state illuminated a major shortage of licensed addiction counselors, a key occupation in helping reduce substance abuse. Fox said his agency will help promote education in that area at in-state institutions as well as increase recruitment for out-of-state graduates.
He also plans to work to require doctors who prescribe opioids to go through more continuing education about substance abuse, and to set limits on size and duration of opioid prescriptions.
The DOJ will also partner with the Department of Labor and Industry to launch a new version of the state prescription drug registry, which in part allows law enforcement with court orders to get information on who is getting drugs and potentially “doctor shopping” for multiple prescriptions. That new registry should also include mandatory reporting for doctors, something already in place at many hospitals, Fox said.
While Fox has specific policy plans for Aid Montana, he said other reforms will be less easy and can’t be accomplished by something as straightforward as a bill passing or more funding being put in place.
As a society, he said everyone needs to help work on the “long-held bias” that those struggling with substance abuse, as well as those who also have a mental disability that further complicates their situation, are “second-class citizens.”
“We have to change that societal bias,” he said, calling on audience members to consider volunteering in support groups or with groups like CASA, and generally educating themselves more about substance abuse.
“We can get this crisis under control,” he said. “We must put politics aside, roll up our sleeves and get to work.”
