A Missoula distillery that currently consumes about 200,000 pounds of Montana-grown grains every year will use a state grant to buy and install a second still.

Ryan Montgomery, who owns Montgomery Distillery on Front Street with his wife Jenny, said a $50,000 Growth Through Agriculture grant from the Montana Department of Agriculture will allow the business to eventually double its production of vodka, rye whiskey, bourbon, gin, aquavit and other spirits.

“I think I probably should have pulled the trigger a lot sooner for increasing production because we just run out, we sell everything we can make and then we run out halfway through the month,” Ryan Montgomery explained. “It’s been that way for a few years now.”

The funding comes in the form of a matching grant, so the Montgomerys are actually investing quite a bit more than $50,000 in the expansion.

On Wednesday, Montana Department of Agriculture director Christy Clark and her staff visited the distillery as part of the department’s Value-Added Ag Tour to promote and highlight businesses across the state that are using raw agricultural products to add revenue.

Montgomery Distillery is one of the few spirit-makers in the state that uses 100% Montana grains. In fact, they get their grains from a family-owned farm near Lewistown. So, instead of exporting the grain out of state to be made into another product, its value is increased exponentially in Montana because it is processed into a spirit.

“We’re just always looking to showcase value-added businesses,” Clark explained. “You know, anybody that adds value to our agricultural products. Because we’re such a raw commodity state, we have so much room to grow in this sector. And our governor especially is very focused on growing business as well. And the state of Montana and ag being our biggest industry, it just makes sense to put a lot of focus on value-added ag businesses.”

If fact, Montgomery said it was an earlier Growth Through Agriculture loan that helped the couple buy the original still for the business. He said they wouldn’t have been able to be where they are today without the loan or the grant.

The Growth Through Agriculture grant and loan program was established by the Legislature in the early 2000s and is funded through a variety of sources, including interest on the state’s coal severance tax, according to Andy Fjeseth, the bureau chief for the state’s Ag Development and Marketing Bureau.

“Growth through Agriculture is kind of our flagship grant program,” Fjeseth said "It’s meant to really help folks in the industry and kind of in our food and ag world in Montana.”

Many businesses can hit a production cap because they can’t afford a specialized, expensive piece of equipment, like a tractor or a cold-storage freezer or a greenhouse or a still. The state reckons that if they can help businesses expand, that means more production and more use of agricultural products.

The maximum award is a $100,000 loan and a $50,000 grant, and businesses all over the Missoula area have utilized the program, including a honeyberry farm in the Bitterroot Valley and an herbal tea farm in the Mission Valley.

The grants are not need-based, meaning there’s no cap on how big a business can be to apply, but Fjeseth said they are highly competitive.

“Typically in the fall we receive concept papers and then all these awards are made by the Ag Development Council, which is a governor-appointed council that’s attached to the department,” he said.

Recently, they’ve added a market development program that includes grants up to $5,000 and a business acceleration program that includes a $20,000 cost-share program. There’s also a student loan assistance program.

Every year, they award between $800,000 and $1 million in grants.

For more information visit agr.mt.gov/GTA.