Agency seeks legal action to remove encampment under Reserve Street Bridge

The Montana Department of Transportation is seeking legal action that would allow the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office to remove compassionately the people who are illegally camping under the Reserve Street Bridge.

In a complaint for injunctive relief and declaratory judgment filed in Missoula County District Court, the department said that the illegal camp lacks toilets and presents a serious public safety and environmental hazard. Because of a Ninth Circuit Court ruling in Boise last year that prohibits the criminalization of people without homes, the Montana Department of Transportation seeks to gain the authority needed to clear the property, which it owns.

“As I understand it, (the Department of Transportation) approached the courts in order to get an order that would give legal backing to our Sheriff’s Department for them to enforce trespassing on MDT property, specifically under the Reserve Street Bridge,” explained county commissioner Josh Slotnick.

Slotnick said the goal is for the people living there to be gently escorted out and shown other options, including the legal Authorized Camping Site a few hundred yards away.

“This doesn’t dampen our commitment to compassionate enforcement and understanding people need places to live,” Slotnick said. “We are not going to criminalize poverty and homelessness, and we will not be arresting anybody.”

But, he said, people simply can’t live without sanitation or trash removal services in a riparian area with the spring floods coming soon.

“There’s a health and safety hazard under the bridge,” he said. “My educated guess is the number of people living there is in the single digits. Most everybody has left, but a few folks came back. And we want to make sure we have the legal decision that gives our Sheriff’s deputies the authority to do the enforcement that we have to do.”

The complaint from the Montana Department of Transportation is filed against John and Jane Does 1-100.

The department claims the defendants unlawfully entered the property at night and have no right to occupy the land.

“Defendants are aware there is safe and lawful alternative housing available at the newly established transitional housing behind Super Walmart on Mullan Road in Missoula only a short distance from the property,” the complaint states. “However, they have returned and are presently occupying the property unlawfully.”

The complaint states that over the past several years, Missoula residents experiencing homelessness have erected an unauthorized encampment on the property that had 140 people living there at its peak. That number has since dwindled, but much trash and many structures remain.

“The density of the encampment in combination with the lack of basic services or infrastructure such as running water, toilets, showers and places to prepare food and dispose of waste presented a serious public safety risk,” the complaint states.

There is the continual risk of contamination to the river due to lack of garbage facilities and toilets.

“Additionally, inhabitants of the encampment relied on personal fires, propane tanks and heaters to maintain warmth throughout the colder months,” the complaint reads. “The quantity of fires, propane tanks and other heaters stored in or near flammable tents posed a significant fire hazard and explosion risk that endangered not only the safety of those in the encampment but also the safety of the travelling public utilizing Reserve Street Bridge.”

The department installed a fence around the property last year after the city and county opened the 40-site Authorized Camping Site. However, a few residents have returned and started living under the bridge again.

“The lack of affordable housing in Missoula in addition to the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic made it challenging for many of the inhabitants to find alternative housing,” the complaint states. “Accordingly, MDT agreed to postpone the removal of the inhabitants until a safe alternative to the encampment could be established.”

Bob Vosen, the Missoula district administrator for the Montana Department of Transportation, could not immediately be reached for comment.

The complaint states that starting in about mid-March, MDT employees and private security guards started noticing that inhabitants from the original camp began re-erecting tents and other temporary structures. They also saw evidence of human waste, drug paraphernalia and trash accumulating on the property.

“If the individuals are not removed from the property in the near future, MDT and others will not be able to properly clean the property and contamination will worsen,” the complaint states, noting that the camp was never fully cleaned because of cold winter weather last year.

Slotnick said that all three county commissioners are on board with the plan and that the county requested that MDT get a court order prior to the county’s involvement with assisting with the removal. He also said he’s not sure when a court might make a decision on the complaint.

