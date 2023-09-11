Restaurateur Scott Gill, owner of Scotty’s Table, puts fresh, local food front and center on his menu. But the growing pressure of housing development on prime agricultural land is creating a challenge for the Missoula eatery.

“Having the local product is what I built my business on,” said Gill, who sources his beef from Oxbow Cattle Co., his chicken from Living River Farms and his produce from Missoula growers he knows personally.

Gill said eating locally isn’t just a business practice; it’s a philosophy. He believes using food from the nearby community brings economic and health benefits to an area like Missoula and the people who live there.

But finding ways to live in such a community is becoming a challenge. It’s hampering Scotty’s Table as employees struggle to find housing. One obvious solution is development, and lots of it — but what happens when housing goes up on soil that could make for prime farmland?

“Both (housing and farming) are obviously paramount right now,” said Gill. “Housing is obviously a huge problem. We’re just building houses on this prime agricultural soil. It’s definitely a concern of mine.”

Making hay on preservation

It’s a concern Missoula leaders share. Regions like the Sx͏ʷtpqyen area northwest of town and the Target Range neighborhood out in Missoula County contain thousands of acres designated as prime agricultural soil if irrigated. They also offer undeveloped real estate for the much-needed housing many Missoulians crave.

Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick works as a farmer locally, and at the same time, he approves hundreds of units of housing that come before the Board of County Commissioners as subdivision proposals. Slotnick said the local food scene paradoxically drives interest in the Missoula community, which then increases the need for more housing.

“Our food culture, our working-lands culture are part of what makes this place wonderful,” said Slotnick. “Our engine is our wonderfulness.”

But in order to preserve what makes Missoula wonderful — and keep the area accessible — Slotnick and his colleagues at the county have had to get creative. He’s proud of an effort the county built in last summer that protects agricultural land without stymying development in the county.

In the Grass Valley near Frenchtown, the zoning allows for one house per 40 acres. Developers can earn a density bonus if they put houses next to each other and preserve the remaining agricultural land, which is particularly favorable to growing hay.

“So we simultaneously incentivized housing,” said Slotnick, “and we also incentivized preserving ag land. I’m really proud of this. We incentivized both.”

But whether this initiative pans out remains to be seen. Slotnick said he isn’t aware of any development proposals that have come forward yet to take advantage of the unique setup near Frenchtown. But, he pointed out, none of that agricultural soil has disappeared, either.

Getting into the zone

A similar idea came to fruition approximately two decades ago when nonprofit Homeword created a 35-unit development in the Orchard Homes neighborhood that clustered development so as to preserve working agricultural lands.

“We really wanted to do a demonstration of how we could preserve open space,” said Homeword Executive Director Andrea Davis, “and ultimately space for agriculture in an area that was really booming.”

All 35 units in the project were clustered on 2 acres thanks to flexibility created around zoning. Homeword partnered up with Garden City Harvest to farm the remaining 2 acres on the parcel.

“We love to find ways in the zoning code to encourage that creativity,” said Davis, reiterating the need for clustering and density in order to make ag land sustainable in coexistence with development.

But since that project went into place 20 years ago, the situation in Missoula has evolved. The need for housing has skyrocketed, Missoula has switched to a majority-renter community and, Davis pointed out, wealth inequality has risen. Montana’s farming heritage has faded out of modernity, too.

“Unfortunately we are building on ag land that does have the ability for food to be grown,” said Davis. “There are more opportunities for us to continue to get creative. But there is a tradeoff, eventually.”

Looking west

Farmer, Planning Board chair and City Council candidate Sean McCoy has a front-row seat to those tradeoffs. The proprietor of Frank’s Little Farm regularly bumps up against state law — which forbids subdivision denial for the presence of prime agricultural soils — as he reviews development proposals to send to the city and county.

“It’s an extremely difficult balance,” he said. “For me, in my mind, preservation of ag land is paramount. At the same time, you have to juxtapose that against the needs of the city.”

There are ways, he said, to use growth policy, local zoning and neighborhood plans to bake agricultural preservation into development. But more important to McCoy is the mindset around keeping those soils workable.

“Development’s going to happen,” he acknowledged. “We need to continually voice: ‘Hey, there could be farms here.'”

The linchpin, in McCoy’s view, is developers’ appreciation for agriculture. At this point, he said, few developers see ag land as a boon for their projects, and many see it as a hindrance. But West End Homes, a new project approved late last year in the growing Sx͏ʷtpqyen area, showcases an alternative approach.

West End Homes, located on lands majority-designated as prime agricultural soil, includes 260 lots on almost 72 acres near Hellgate Elementary School. The project also proposed nearly 27 acres of open space and 10 acres of land for farming.

“That’ll make a huge difference for those neighborhoods,” said McCoy, who voted in favor of West End Homes last year. “I think we are making some slow progress. I think they (developers) are seeing the value. I think there’s hope.”

A developing situation

Indeed, developers like Braxton Development LLC out of Bozeman seek to incorporate land preservation as part of development in the Sx͏ʷtpqyen area. The developer behind Icon Apartment Homes, approved last month by the Missoula City Council, preserved 25% of the 44-acre property as open space.

Icon Apartments includes a whopping 614 apartment units, but a chunk in the southwest corner is set aside from development. According to the developer’s representative, IMEG’s Joe Dehnert, projects in the city of Missoula typically preserve a mere 11% to 14% of their parcel as open space.

“These subdivisions (Icon Apartments and West End Homes) go above and beyond,” said Dehnert. But with prime ag land in that neighborhood slotted for development in the city’s official plans, he recognized housing will likely win out over agricultural preservation.

“There’s really not much developers can do,” said Dehnert. “The best way any balance is struck is with really clear expectations. We live in a fertile valley.”

Fertile — he said — for both housing and farming.