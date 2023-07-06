Aida Linton now faces a choice most mountain bike racers could only dream of: Which national champion jersey to put on when she goes for a ride.

Twelve minutes was all it took for Linton to claim her first stars-and-stripes jersey in short-track Thursday morning at U.S. Cross-Country Mountain Bike National Championships in Macungie, Pennsylvania. But the 14-year-old Missoulian riding for Team Stampede wasn’t done yet.

On Friday morning, she bested a lead group of three other riders — and 38 more behind them — to win the cross-country National Championship in the Female Junior 13–14 category. To claim her second stars-and-stripes jersey, Linton completed two laps of a demanding 3.8-mile cross-country circuit at Bear Creek Mountain Resort, in 42 minutes and 39 seconds. She crossed the finish line more than a minute ahead of the second-place finisher.

Linton’s twin national titles are the latest high point for a local rider who notched multiple breakthrough performances against some of the best junior riders in the nation at last month’s Missoula XC. It was there at Marshall Mountain last month that race organizer Shaun Radley, of MTCX Skis, Bikes and Events, said of Linton, “That would be someone who could go to nationals and win the national championship.”

The wins also fit with strong performances from other young Missoula riders, including Stampede members Porter Melvin and Emmett Davis, and Linton’s younger sister, Elsie. Stampede rider Ellen Davis was scheduled to race cross-country Saturday and short-track Sunday.

Starting toward the back of a field of 83 riders in the male junior 15–16 cross-country qualifier event Thursday, Melvin passed dozens of riders to notch a 23rd-place qualifying result — good for a slot in Friday’s cross-country championship race. As of mid-afternoon Friday, that race was delayed by storms, according to Team Stampede Director Alex Gallego.

“I thought he did fantastic, and I think he was happy with how he did,” Gallego said of Melvin’s qualifier. “Porter’s had a rough season this year; something’s gone wrong every race, whether it’s a crash in front of him or something. Yesterday he had no issues and he put together a great performance. Finally it was an opportunity for him to show that he is competitive against these kids in this age group.”

Emmett Davis finished 28th out of 57 in the Male Junior 13–14 cross-county National Championship race Friday.

U.S. Cross-Country National Championships were last held at Bear Creek in 2013 and ‘14, which were also the race’s first visits to the venue. Cross-country mountain biking involves riding uphill and downhill for equal amounts of vertical ascent and descent on a mixture of dirt roads and technical singletrack trail. Thursday’s short-track races for riders 14 and younger were held on a 0.6-mile course with 81 vertical feet of climbing each lap. The 3.8-mile cross-country course for juniors had 451 feet of climbing each lap.

Despite lacking the prolonged climbs and high elevation of many cross-country courses in the West, Bear Creek is notorious for highly technical trails laced with rocks and roots that can become slick with mud in rainy conditions. And many riders from the West are unaccustomed to the smothering humidity of an East Coast July. But none of that held Linton back.

Short track

Linton dominated 26 other riders in the female junior 11–14 short-track race. She recorded the second-fastest first lap of three in the fast-paced event, and then took the lead to record the fastest times on laps two and three. She rode faster each lap, recording a blazing 3-minute, 49-second final lap — the only sub-4-minute lap of any rider in her race. By the end of three laps, she finished with a time of 12 minutes and 20 seconds, a full 37 seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.

Elsie, racing for MTCX, finished in 13th overall and was the top finisher for the 11–12 age group.

Before receiving her first national champion jersey at Thursday’s podium ceremony, Linton said in a phone call, “I had looked at the competition and I knew some of the girls, so my plan was to stay on second or third wheel for however long and then just go.

“We were going up the first climb of lap two and there was a group of five of us that were all together, and I knew it could be a sprint finish because the laps were real short, so I attacked a little bit,” she said. “Then I just pinned it for the rest of the race and I guess it ended up working.”

Going into the race, she said, she’d hoped to be in the top five finishers, maybe even top three. Linton’s coach, Emma Swartz, said in a phone call Thursday that Linton seemed a bit surprised at the win. But Swartz had seen it coming.

“Yes, very much expected,” Swartz said. “I wouldn’t necessarily say to Aida, ‘You’re going to win a national title.’ You say, ‘You can win a national title.’ I didn’t want to verbalize that she would, because that can create some pressure.”

But most important, Swartz said, was that Linton seemed to have had a lot of fun.

Cross-country

Thursday evening, the marquee event — the cross-country national championship — loomed the next morning.

“I’m feeling pretty good, I’m happy with the course,” Linton said of the cross-country race. “I think that the climbs will benefit for me. I’m excited, hoping to be top five or three again.”

In a phone call after her win Friday, she reiterated that she had not expected to be crowned cross-country national champion: “I was way more unsure about today because these girls, there are a couple of them I’d raced in the past who were way faster than me in XC. I definitely was not not-expecting it, but I definitely wasn’t sure.”

After the first lap, Linton said, she was riding in a strong lead group of four riders that began powering up the climb of the second, penultimate lap. As the group cranked up a dirt road section, Linton said, she felt like she could be pushing much harder, so she attacked the group. Only one of the three others matched her acceleration and the pair dropped the remaining two.

Then the rider who went with Linton got a flat tire and fell back, she said, “So I just went as hard as possible for the rest of the lap because I didn’t know how far behind us those two people were.”

In the end, she won with a 1 minute, 6 second gap over second place. Gallego said he knew the commanding victories were a possibility for Linton: “It was what I was anticipating, just based on what I’d seen. I was confident this was the kind of performance she could put together if she felt good and made no mistakes.”

“Aida, man, so, so proud of her,” Gallego said. “She’s a very mature racer, that’s what’s been really cool to see. Just the maturity she shows when she gets out on the race course. A lot of times, juniors, the gun says ‘go’ and these kids just take off with reckless abandon. It’s not just Aida, it’s a lot of kids in this age group, they’re pretty measured in the way that they approach this race, the gals in the front — and that was very cool to see.”

Just like after winning short-track the day before, Linton said Friday she was excited to have won, and very grateful for the support of Swartz, Gallego and her teammates, parents and sister.

“It’s really exciting, I’m really happy,” she said. “I think this was a bigger goal than short track, it seemed like a bigger thing to do to win XC, so I’m really stoked.”