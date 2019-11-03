The Missoula City-County Health Department called a Stage I Air Pollution Alert on Sunday morning due to "persistent inversions and growing pollution levels."
That means no visible emissions are allowed from wood stoves or other fuel burning devices without a Stage I Alert Permit in the Misssoula Air Stagnation Zone, according to an air quality update from the health department. The zone encompasses the city of Missoula and roughly four miles outside the city in every direction.
"Hopefully, this will be a short-lived Alert," wrote Sarah Coefield, air quality specialist for the local health department, in the update. "Our intent in calling the alert is to limit adding pollution to the Missoula valley while air is trapped on the valley floor."
A high pressure ridge and lack of breezes in the forecast are contributing to the unclean air, but Coefield said the situation looks set to change.
"In addition to a chance of the pollution breaking out in late afternoon, we are expecting a significant weather shift by Wednesday that will bring winds and better ventilation back to western Montana," she said.
Also according to the 10 a.m. update:
Hazy conditions are persisting in Missoula County.
While air quality in Frenchtown is better today than yesterday, there is still noticeable pollution near the valley floor. Meanwhile, air quality in Missoula has been deteriorating since last evening. Conditions in Missoula and Frenchtown are generally Moderate to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.
Health Advisory: When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups, people with heart or lung disease, children and the elderly should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
We are still under a high pressure ridge and it is limiting ventilation opportunities across western Montana. Air quality may improve later this afternoon when the inversions break. We are fortunate that the valleys are not snow covered. This means the sun will have a decent opportunity to heat up the ground, which will in turn warm the air and permit the air currently at ground level to lift up and out of the valley, taking pollution with it.
Be aware that inversions are going to set back up by late afternoon.
