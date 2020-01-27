{{featured_button_text}}
Michael Sikorski, from Lolo, Montana, meets his son for the first time

Air Traffic Controller 2nd Class Michael Sikorski, from Lolo, meets his son Ryder, held by wife Alexis Sikorski, for the first time as the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln completes its homeport shift to Naval Air Station North Island in San Diego, California, last week following a 10-month deployment. 

 Photo Courtesy Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nick Bauer, U.S Navy

It was 44 days from the time Lolo native Michael Sikorski’s son Ryder was born to the day they met.

The air traffic controller 2nd class on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was in the middle of his deployment on Dec. 8 when his wife Alexis gave birth.

“It was a little hard not being able to be there for my wife, being there in the middle of the night and kind of like sitting there and couldn’t do anything besides email to know what she’s doing,” he said Monday. “On the other hand it was a lot worse for her going through it by herself, feeding him in the middle of the night and those sorts of things.”

Sikorski joined the Navy in 2014 after moving to California after high school. He and Alexis, who is a native Californian, have made the San Diego area their home.

Finally, on Jan. 20, the USS Abraham returned to San Diego to complete its homeport shift at Naval Air Station North Island. The 10-month deployment served in support of maritime security operations.

Waiting for Michael on shore were Alexis and Ryder, who was wearing a little sailor suit.

“As soon as I saw him my whole perspective of the world changed,” he said. “Anything I do from now on I consider my son and he takes it to the forefront.”

Daily life as a new father is also a bit of an adjustment, Michael said, learning that life now revolves around their son and coordinating activities on his schedule.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter Tom Kuglin can be reached at 447-4076 @IR_TomKuglin

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0