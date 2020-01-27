It was 44 days from the time Lolo native Michael Sikorski’s son Ryder was born to the day they met.
The air traffic controller 2nd class on the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier was in the middle of his deployment on Dec. 8 when his wife Alexis gave birth.
“It was a little hard not being able to be there for my wife, being there in the middle of the night and kind of like sitting there and couldn’t do anything besides email to know what she’s doing,” he said Monday. “On the other hand it was a lot worse for her going through it by herself, feeding him in the middle of the night and those sorts of things.”
Sikorski joined the Navy in 2014 after moving to California after high school. He and Alexis, who is a native Californian, have made the San Diego area their home.
Finally, on Jan. 20, the USS Abraham returned to San Diego to complete its homeport shift at Naval Air Station North Island. The 10-month deployment served in support of maritime security operations.
Waiting for Michael on shore were Alexis and Ryder, who was wearing a little sailor suit.
“As soon as I saw him my whole perspective of the world changed,” he said. “Anything I do from now on I consider my son and he takes it to the forefront.”
Daily life as a new father is also a bit of an adjustment, Michael said, learning that life now revolves around their son and coordinating activities on his schedule.