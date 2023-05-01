Bryan Wells and his wife have operated short-term rentals in Pray, Montana, since 1997. Wells said the business has been a lifeline for the couple, who struggled to make ends meet in the rural area outside the North Entrance to Yellowstone National Park.

“We never inherited a nickel,” said Wells, who believes he has about a seventh-grade education.

The Wellses lived for nine years without indoor plumbing, performing various odd jobs including building fences and maintaining a Montana Department of Transportation rest stop.

“We had to work hard,” he said. “Really, really hard.”

Eventually, the pair managed to save enough from their efforts to buy an 1800s schoolhouse in Pray, the same school his wife’s mother attended in the 1920s. They decided to renovate the schoolhouse and use it as a short-term rental, and that’s when everything changed.

“We really liked it,” Bryan Wells said. “It was a lot of fun.”

Income from that first short-term rental allowed the Wellses to add three more dwelling units, and eventually Wells put his properties on Airbnb. The most significant benefit of renting short-term units, Wells said, is the money he and his wife are able to put toward retirement.

“We love doing what we’re doing,” he said. “It’s given us a chance to have a decent retirement.”

The typical Airbnb host earned over $14,200 in 2022, according to the company. Airbnb also collected and remitted over $14.1 million in tourism taxes during the year. Since 2019, tourism taxes paid by Airbnb increased by 255%.

Alex April, senior policy manager with the short-term rental company, believes that increase can be attributed to a number of factors.

“More folks are learning they can host,” she said, noting Airbnb offers flexible short-term rental options to fit different lifestyles. The COVID-19 pandemic also contributed to more domestic travel, particularly to sought-after locales like Montana, April noted.

“Everyone I know was telling me ‘we have to go to Glacier,’” she related.

In April’s mind, that’s a benefit to Montana communities like Missoula, where the proliferation of short-term rentals is on the rise. City officials said the number of short-term rentals increased 25% from 2020 to 2022.

“We’re very excited to be able to empower Montanans to be able to rent out their home,” said April. The rising cost of living, April said, makes short-term rental options like Airbnb a helpful revenue stream for Montanans.

According to Airbnb data, 62% of hosts said Airbnb rentals help them manage the rising cost of living, and 33% reported being able to stay in their homes thanks to Airbnb.

In Missoula, April added, 85% of Airbnb operators only have one home listing, and 70% of hosts are women, which is above Airbnb’s national gender breakdown.

April also stressed the company has trust and safety tools built in to help hosts and their neighbors coexist well, and she welcomes the opportunity to work with the city to make sure operators are compliant. Airbnb is already in talks with the city of Bozeman to make sure the company operates productively there.

“We want to be a good partner at the local level,” April said.

But many in communities across Montana and the U.S. see short-term rentals not as a community benefit, but as a threat to affordable housing.

“No one disputes tourism is an important part of any economy and most economies,” said Franklin Coley with the Alliance for Stronger Communities. Coley pointed out residential neighborhoods aren’t designed for commercial activity and commercial traffic, putting a strain on local infrastructure and the people who regularly utilize it.

“Communities need to have the tools to manage these issues and deal with some of the potential impacts to neighborhoods,” he said.

The specificity of those tools, meanwhile, needs to be determined on the local level, according to Coley.

“The whole idea here … that one size fits all doesn’t really work,” Coley explained. “Communities need to be able to address this in unique ways. There’s unique challenges in every community.”

Without those tools, Coley warned, Airbnbs and the like could contribute to detrimental and even dangerous circumstances in cities like Missoula.

“Anytime there is unregulated commercial activity happening in the shadows, it’s going to attract bad actors,” Coley contended. “That’s what we’ve seen a lot of times in different communities … This is about setting up a system where it can be done the right way.”

What Coley has also seen at the national level is the trend toward absorbing long-term affordable housing options into short-term rentals.

“It is well-founded across the board that this moves residential housing stock to commercial housing stock,” he said. In Montana, he added, huge amounts of investment money threaten to take over communities already struggling to provide avenues to attainable housing.

“It is just throwing gasoline in the fire,” he said.

And even though Missoula’s short-term rental stock only accounts for less than 2% of the overall housing supply, Coley warned that proportion is likely to get a lot worse.

“It’s absolutely inevitable,” he said. “It’s like a domino effect.”

Other examples across the state and throughout the West attest to Coley’s predictions.

According to a study released in summer 2022, the city of Bozeman has 35.3 short-term listings per 1,000 households. Jackson, Wyoming, has 135.3 short-term rentals per 1,000 households. And the small city of Whitefish has 229.2 short-term rental listings per 1,000 households, in a city of just 8,000 people.

“A town like Whitefish has so little affordable housing to begin with,” said Nathan Dugan, co-founder of the housing organization Shelter WF. “It’s definitely a huge issue.”

Like Coley, Dugan pointed out that he appreciates some of the positive impacts Airbnb and other short-term options have for communities. In college, Dugan said, he rented out a spare room in his house as an Airbnb.

He said short-term rentals are a good option “assuming that there is enough housing for folks to have in general … that’s not the case right now.”

Instead of using short-term rentals to generate tax revenue and income, Dugan pushed for additional housing development in places like Whitefish and Missoula.

“That’s also an effective way to increase tax revenue,” he pointed out.

But the downsides of short-term rentals, particularly on the large scale of Airbnb, outweigh the benefits for Dugan.

“What Airbnb has become, has become a real issue, around the country and around the state,” he said.