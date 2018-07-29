Missoula County Airport Authority
When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Airport Board Conference Room.
Agenda: authorization to accept FAA AIP Grant 62 and 64; purchase of PSO vehicle; MCAA Resolution NO. 2019-01 Terminal Finance Resolution; parking revenue presentation; distribution of board member parking permits.
***
Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole
When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.
***
Transportation Technical Advisory Committee
When: 10 a.m. Thursday.
Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.
***
DUI Task Force
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Missoula Emergency Services Training Center, 1200 Burlington.
***
Cemetery Board
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.
***
Parking Commission
When: Noon Thursday.
Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.