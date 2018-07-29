Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Missoula County Courthouse
KURT WILSON, Missoulian

Missoula County Airport Authority

When: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Airport Board Conference Room.

Agenda: authorization to accept FAA AIP Grant 62 and 64; purchase of PSO vehicle; MCAA Resolution NO. 2019-01 Terminal Finance Resolution; parking revenue presentation; distribution of board member parking permits. 

***

Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Board Committee of the Whole

When: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

***

Transportation Technical Advisory Committee

When: 10 a.m. Thursday.

Where: City Council Chambers, 140 W. Pine St.

***

DUI Task Force

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Missoula Emergency Services Training Center, 1200 Burlington.

***

Cemetery Board

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Cemetery office, 2000 Cemetery Road.

***

Parking Commission

When: Noon Thursday.

Where: Jack Reidy Conference Room, 140 W. Pine St.

