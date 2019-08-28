Airplane travelers from Missoula now have one more option for nonstop destinations.
Alaska Airlines and the Missoula International Airport announced Wednesday the addition of new daily nonstop service from MSO to Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The service will begin on March 19, 2020, and is available for customers to book immediately.
"This new flight is an excellent opportunity for travelers to access Los Angeles, in addition to easy access for southern Californians to witness the beauty of Montana,” said Jeff Roth, airport board chair at Missoula International Airport. "We are thankful for the airline's commitment to our community and appreciate the investment they have made to serve the transportation needs of our region."
Alaska Airlines already provides nonstop service year-round from Missoula to Portland and Seattle. Other airlines provide nonstop year-round service to Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas, Minneapolis, Phoenix-Mesa and Salt Lake City.
Brett Catlin, Alaska Airline's managing director of capacity planning and alliances, said the airlines hubs are growing in California.
"We’re proud to offer nearly 600 daily flights between West Coast cities," Catlin noted in an email.
Brian Ellestad, the deputy director of the Missoula International Airport, said that traffic numbers show Los Angeles to be Missoula's fourth-largest market, after No. 1 Seattle, followed by Denver and Las Vegas.
The Missoula International Airport is in the midst of a $110 million renovation project for its terminal, set to be complete in 2021.
The airport is self-supported by user fees, meaning no local tax dollars are used for operations or maintenance.