Alaska Airlines announces largest carrier expansion in Missoula history

Alaska is on the move. In recent weeks the airline announced new daily flights connecting San Jose to Spokane and Redmond, Oregon; and connecting San Diego to Cancun and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Bozeman is among a number of new destinations from Los Angeles for Alaska, which last week announced what Catlin called a “strategic alliance” with American Airlines.

The so-called One World Alliance with a dozen other airlines opens up the world to Missoula.

“The places that you’ll be able to go on a one-stop basis from Missoula, whether it’s Sydney or Hong Kong or Auckland or over to China and Japan and so on … it really does open up the globe in a way that may not have been possible before,” Catlin said.

But why here, and why now?

Missoula air service has been crippled by the coronavirus, from 45,000 enplanements in June 2019 to fewer than 11,000 last month. That represents a respectable recovery from the first couple of months since the pandemic arrived, but airport director Cris Jensen said Tuesday the numbers have plateaued in July.

For Alaska, it’s the opportune time to take advantage of gaining more of a foothold into one of the markets where it’s long wanted to expand.