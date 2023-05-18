Smoke from a slew of wildfires raging across the Canadian province of Alberta is degrading air quality across Montana.

Air quality continued to deteriorate on Thursday but was forecast to improve into the weekend. Air quality at various locations around Missoula registered as moderate or unhealthy for sensitive groups around 2 p.m. Thursday. Smoke increased throughout the day, and air quality in Missoula was trending toward unhealthy.

Air quality was worse to the north of Missoula and east of the Continental Divide. Air quality was unhealthy for sensitive groups in Seeley and Potomac. Air in the Mission Valley registered mostly as unhealthy for sensitive groups. Libby's air was in the same category. The Flathead Valley and Glacier National Park had unhealthy air Thursday. Helena, Butte and Bozeman registered unhealthy air as well.

Air quality in the Bitterroot Valley was mostly moderate, with some monitoring stations registering good air. Northern and central Idaho had a mix of good and moderate air quality Thursday.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's six levels of air quality are good, moderate, unhealthy for sensitive groups, unhealthy, very unhealthy and hazardous. When air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, children, elderly people and people with heart or lung disease should avoid outdoor activity, according to the EPA and local health officials. When air is unhealthy or worse, everyone should limit or outright avoid outdoor activity.

"There’s no shame in reducing your activity levels and taking breaks when it’s smoky outside," Sarah Coefield, an air quality specialist at the Missoula City-County Health Department, wrote in a smoke update Thursday. "Pay attention to how you are feeling and treat yourself with kindness. The fine particulate matter in smoke is bad for you, and you can reduce exposure by slowing down. (Yes, it’s because that way you’ll be breathing less. Do not hold your breath! You can reduce outdoor exposure even more by wearing a well-fitting N95 respirator.)"

On Wednesday afternoon, Coefield issued an unusually early wildfire smoke update, the first of 2023. She wrote that on Tuesday night "a cold front dipped into Montana and brought Canadian smoke with it. The worst of the smoke stayed generally east of the Continental Divide, but continued northerly winds delivered smoke into Missoula County this morning."

But a shift in winds should begin to move smoke out of the area on Friday, she wrote: "Fortunately, impacts look to be short-lived, as our overhead winds will return to our prevailing southwesterly direction on Friday, keeping us out of Canadian smoke."

In Thursday's update, Coefield still predicted an improvement on Friday but said that air would still remain degraded.

"With this much smoke covering the country, we won’t see clear skies today," she wrote. "Upper-level winds will be primarily from the north again, which is unfortunately where the smoke is coming from. Starting tomorrow, we’ll see more favorable wind directions, which is great; it will start the process of moving smoke away from our area. Note that we won’t immediately have clean air."

The smoke is coming primarily from wildfires burning in Alberta, north of western Montana. The province has been devastated by a remarkably active and early wildfire season. On Thursday, at least 98 fires were burning in Alberta, according to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Of those, 26 fires were considered out of control. The province has seen 487 fires so far this year. Already, more than 1.8 million acres have burned in Alberta in 2023 — the third greatest area burned in one year since 2005, according to the CBC and Alberta's provincial government.

Thousands of people have been evacuated in recent weeks because of the Alberta fires. As many as 12,000 remained displaced Thursday, the CBC reported. Hundreds of U.S. wildland firefighters were deployed to Canada in recent days to help contain the fires. Numerous wildfires are burning in British Columbia and Saskatchewan as well.

Before Montana's wildfire season begins in earnest around mid-July, Coefield recommended, people should purchase extra filters for their home ventilation systems, consider portable air cleaners and look into inexpensive do-it-yourself air purifying systems. More information is available at montanawildfiresmoke.org.

"Hang in there," Coefield concluded in Thursday's update. "I know none of us wanted wildfire smoke in May (or ever, I suppose). This is a good reminder that we live in a region that is more and more prone to catching on fire. We don’t know yet what to expect when we reach our fire season, but I recommend stocking up on filters now and making a plan to create cleaner indoor air. This May smoke may have caught us by surprise, but when July and August roll around, you can look outside, turn on your air cleaning solution, and say, 'Not today, smoke.'"