Alberton family struggles with loss of home, looks to rebuild

In the early morning hours on Sunday, Clifford Johnson, Tami Copenhaver and their four children stood in their pajamas at a local church being handed clothes off their neighbors' backs.

"As we were standing out there crying and barefoot, people were literally taking shoes off their feet and saying 'here take these,' and wrapping us in blankets and coats," Copenhaver said.

Johnson and Copenhaver lost their home of four years in Alberton to a massive structure fire last weekend. The fire burned all of the family's possessions and took about 10 hours to fully extinguish. They’ve spent this past week trying to regain their footing, taking each day in stride to re-establish a home for themselves. (See info box for donation information).

“We’re taking it day by day, hour by hour,” Johnson said in an interview with the Missoulian on Thursday.

The fire started in the late hours of Saturday night and bled into Sunday morning as crews spent hours working to put out the blaze. The fire took off in a matter of minutes, Johnson and Copenhaver said. It began late at night when everyone was either asleep or getting ready for bed.

Copenhaver said she noticed smoke and saw flames encroaching on her bedroom. They didn’t know it at the time, but it was an electrical fire. They tried to use a fire extinguisher, not knowing extinguishers aren’t supposed to be used for electrical fires.

From there, she immediately got the kids out of the house and the six watched as their home burned. Her boys did their best to battle the flames with hoses while waiting for fire crews to arrive. Windows were breaking and glass was shooting out of the house, too, as the fire progressed, Copenhaver said.

“We’ve lost everything. We took a lot for granted, as far as little things like dish soap and toilet paper and clothing,” she said.

The family is now staying in a two-bedroom trailer home that belongs to their neighbor. It’s their interim housing while they search for a local four-bedroom rental that can house the six family members and their animals for the next year or so.

“Until we can find a rental, at least we have a place and we’re together and we don't have to split up — that’s what we were afraid of,” Copenhaver said.

While Johnson, Copenhaver and their four children were able to narrowly escape the fire, four cats, two small snakes and three dogs were lost. Copenhaver says their family loves animals and takes in rescues. Since moving out to their Alberton home, she has successfully housed and adopted out five dogs and about 15 to 20 cats.

One family dog, Lady, was saved from the flames, along with two ferrets, Coco and Beans, who were treated for smoke inhalation at the Pet Emergency Center and Animal Blessings in Missoula. Copenhaver estimated the two small animals were sitting in the smoke for about four to five hours when a Frenchtown firefighter rescued them and drove them to the clinic.

Since arriving at the vet, community donations have covered the entirety of the bill.

“We’re very thankful for that,” Johnson said. “The bill kept climbing.”

In the days that have passed since, Johnson and Copenhaver’s family have been overwhelmed by the support they have seen. In addition to help with vet bills and donations, Johnson said community members are working together to put on a Christmas for the four kids.

“We wouldn’t be able to get through it without all of the help and support we’ve received,” Copenhaver said.

Johnson plans on rebuilding the home beginning next year, but isn’t sure what the timeline will look like. Because their home insurance only covered their mortgage loans and no damages or help with temporary housing, budgeting for a rebuild remains in flux.

“Our goal is to rebuild the house,” he said.

In addition to needing help with finding a rental, Johnson and Copenhaver welcome any suggestions on a storage unit they can rent to house the items being donated to them.

