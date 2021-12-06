Alberton fire destroys home, displaces family of 6

Crews finished extinguishing a Saturday night house fire in Alberton that destroyed the whole structure and uprooted a family of six.

Frenchtown Rural Fire responded just before midnight to the 2000 block of Adams Street in Alberton. When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames, firefighter Mel Holtz said. The family was home when the fire started and was narrowly able to escape the blazes.

Fifteen firefighters from Frenchtown's fire department responded along with an engine and three crew members from the Missoula Rural Fire District and a Missoula Emergency Services team for medical treatment.

The building was an older two-story home with a basement, Holtz said. The blaze was fast-moving, and crews were on scene until about 10 a.m. doing cleanup and overhaul.

Several family pets, including three dogs, several cats and a snake, were lost in the fire. Two ferrets were found in the basement alive but in critical condition. Firefighters rescued the ferrets and they were taken to the Pet Emergency Center in Missoula, the post said. The animals received lifesaving care and are being treated for smoke inhalation.

The family lost everything in the fire, and Red Cross is working with them to meet their immediate needs. As of Monday, the entirety of the vet bill for the ferrets had been paid by community donations, Holtz said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

