Albertsons, Trempers being sued over alleged knifing by employee in July

Albertsons and Trempers Shopping Center are being sued for allegedly failing to supervise an employee who attacked a shopper with a knife in July.

The lawsuit, filed into Missoula County District Court on Thursday, alleges on July 25, two shoppers, Dylan and Joselin Turner, went to the Trempers Shopping Center when they were confronted by Shane Roy Davis, 45, in the parking lot.

Both Dylan and Joselin Turner are Missoula residents.

Davis acted erratically and aggressively toward Dylan and at one point shoved him. Davis, who was wearing an Albertsons' uniform at the time, ran into the grocery store, the complaint says.

At this point, the pair thought the confrontation was over and walked toward Ace Hardware. Davis then returned with a knife and attacked Dylan, attempting to stab him near his neck, according to the complaint.

Dylan blocked the attack with his right forearm, but the blade sliced an artery causing a large amount of blood to be lost. They reported thinking Davis was trying to kill them.

Dylan was treated by Missoula fire and staff at Providence St. Patrick Hospital who were able to successfully stop the blood loss.

