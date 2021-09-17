Albertsons, Trempers being sued over alleged knifing by employee in July

Albertsons and Trempers Shopping Center are being sued for allegedly failing to supervise an employee who attacked a shopper with a knife in July.
The lawsuit, filed into Missoula County District Court on Thursday, alleges on July 25, two shoppers, Dylan and Joselin Turner, went to the Trempers Shopping Center when they were confronted by Shane Roy Davis, 45, in the parking lot.
Both Dylan and Joselin Turner are Missoula residents.
Davis acted erratically and aggressively toward Dylan and at one point shoved him. Davis, who was wearing an Albertsons' uniform at the time, ran into the grocery store, the complaint says.
At this point, the pair thought the confrontation was over and walked toward Ace Hardware. Davis then returned with a knife and attacked Dylan, attempting to stab him near his neck, according to the complaint.
Dylan blocked the attack with his right forearm, but the blade sliced an artery causing a large amount of blood to be lost. They reported thinking Davis was trying to kill them.
Dylan was treated by Missoula fire and staff at Providence St. Patrick Hospital who were able to successfully stop the blood loss.
Davis was located by Missoula police and booked into Missoula County jail the same day. He is charged with assault with a weapon, a felony, and is being held on $20,000 bond. He is also charged with tampering with evidence and parole violations for burglary charges.
Because of the attack, the complaint says Dylan has suffered financial losses from not being able to work from the injury. Both Dylan and Joselin are experiencing PTSD and are seeing a trauma counselor.
The suit says because Davis was an employee of Albertsons, the grocery store “failed to supervise or otherwise control Davis in a manner sufficient for Albertson’s to identify and timely respond to Davis engaging in harmful conduct toward members of the public.”
It goes on to say because Albertsons is located in Trempers Shopping Center, the center is also responsible for not exercising care to protect its customers by allowing Albertsons to employ Davis.
The plaintiffs demand compensation from Albertsons and the Trempers Shopping Center in an amount to be determined at a trial.
Albertsons did not return the Missoulian’s request for comment. Trempers Shopping Center declined to comment.
The Turners are being represented by Heenan & Cook, a law firm based in Billings. John Heenan told the Missoulian his firm tried to reach Albertsons directly and bring this to a resolution without a lawsuit, but the company declined that opportunity.
“My clients are happy to have their day in court with a Missoula jury,” Heenan said.