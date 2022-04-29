Album review: Izaak Opatz's 'Extra Medium'

On his new album, “Extra Medium,” songwriter Izaak Opatz heads out on many a highway, contemplating wins, losses and life in the middling zone referred to in the title. Connections click, then misfire and fizzle, and new hopes emerge, all with a scenic backdrop.

In the opening track, “Passenger Side,” he pines for partnership, the kind filled with small gestures like helping someone take off a coat while driving. Meanwhile, the music summons up loneliness. Accordion, percussion, keys and background vocals are mixed so low they merge into an ominous and spare voice, empty as the shotgun seat he's staring at.

IF YOU GO Izaak Opatz is having an album release show for “Extra Medium” on Friday, April 29, at Love Boat Paddle Co. at 8 p.m. with Dean Johnson. Suggested donation is $10. The album is out on April 29 via BandCamp. Check local shops for CD availability.

The closer, “In the Light of a Love Affair,” has spacious arrangements, too, but a more optimistic sheen thanks to a new meeting: his narrator is squinting and seeing roses in “four lanes of brake lights” on a California freeway.

The windshield shows up repeatedly in songs, in an organic way, as though the image was born of actual driving. In “Big Sandy,” this observation emerges during a cross-state haul: “Montana is an ocean, with a lot of open sea between the towns, and leagues of power lines that slouch and slip like waves lapping on a prow.”

A Montana discography

Opatz’s recorded catalog goes back to 2014’s “High Country,” with the Best Westerns, a Missoula group that rollicked and shuffled in a zone somewhere between country and rock ‘n’ roll in a way that felt natural in bars, whether on the Hip Strip, in watering holes outside Glacier National Park or up on the Hi-Line.

A Whitefish native and seasonal worker in the park, Opatz pursued songwriting in Nashville and then Los Angeles, helped by Jonny Fritz, a friend and kindred spirit in their humor and craft.

In 2017, Opatz released a solo album, “Mariachi Static,” that was deliberately different in its production: brighter and more modern, but the songwriting and his baritone voice remained true. Old-school keyboards, occasional horns and crisp drums augment the country-songwriter and guitar work at the core.

His collaborators from California join him again here and shared the producer’s credit: Malachi Delorenzo (drums, backing vocals) and Dylan Rodrigue (keys, guitar, backing vocals, bass), along with some lead guitar from Albert Hickman and reeds by Jordan Bush. During the pandemic, he cut “Hot and Heavy,” a set of pop-country covers that shows his affinity for the side of country that favors hooks, puns and fun along with the tear-jerker ballads.

Opatz studied English at the University of Montana, and is going back to school for journalism. His lyrics and cadence feel like a prose writer’s, with details parceled out in clever and surprising places, and long phrases that culminate in short, elaborate country guitar flourishes rather than periods.

He stocks his scenarios with honest yet unflattering details of single life, like eating eggs by yourself over the sink or waking up hungover in a sleeping bag in a park that’s not as quiet in the morning as it was when you went to bed. On the more seemingly triumphant end, in the shifting, quick tempos of “Chinook Wind,” he takes a long drive to meet up with a woman only to realize she’s “ambivalent,” the gesture was wrong-headed. He admits he “misjudged her and made of her my great white whale.”

“Shampoo” is the kind of tune that takes a sort of everyday revelation most often forgotten by the time you get to work, and builds a humorous yet serious tune out of it. The narrator describes how he never brings his own shampoo to a guest’s house. From there, it spirals into larger thoughts about his vagabond life and inability to finish things, whether as insignificant as a bottle of conditioner or life-changing.

A thing about places: Solo and with a band, Opatz has played small towns and small bars for the fun of it, so his music seems built for road trips. (“Maybe I’ll keep on driving just to feel the sun on my left arm,” he says in “Big Sandy.”) That song also name-checks the Mission Mountains and the Jocko Divide. “Chinook Wind” piles on references like dates at the springs and makes good on the central metaphor: “a pulse of June in the middle of the winter can do more harm than good.”

While he can write a ballad, his sense of humor shows through in the lyrics and the music. He’s a fan of the trombone, either playing it himself or bringing in a friend for live shows, and it punctuates the songs in welcome ways: like a horn player from a New Orleans marching band wandered into a country bar at just the right moment for a little catharsis.

Those moments are a necessary escape though, as reality always returns, as he acknowledges in “Blue Pilot.”

“I take my daydreams for the future, forgetting that time is like a river, you can paddle like crazy, you can swim for safety, but it doesn’t make a damn bit of difference.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.