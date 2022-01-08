Alert issued for missing Missoula teen

The Montana Department of Justice has released a missing and endangered persons alert for a missing Indigenous teenager from Missoula.

Kaelynn Bixby, 13, was last seen on Dec. 15.

“She does not have a history of running away but has not been back to school. The family is uncooperative with law enforcement. There is concern for Kaelynn’s welfare,” the alert says.

She’s described as 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have information, contact the Missoula Police Department.

