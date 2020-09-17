All aboard: Summit reflects support for passenger rail through Montana's biggest towns

A county-driven passenger rail authority, the first concrete step toward restoring passenger rail service across southern Montana, is within weeks of being established.
Such service disappeared with the North Coast Hiawatha in 1979 in the face of drastic cuts to Amtrak. On Thursday panelists, experts and more than 300 participants from Montana and across the nation Zoomed in to a three-hour virtual summit and were almost all in accord that it’s time to bring it back.
“I don’t know about you, but I am frankly a little bit tired of snaking around with my tail between my legs in a defensive posture trying to ward off retrenchment of passenger rail service,” Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said at summit’s end.
“I think it’s time, and this was borne out by some of the other speakers, to go on the offensive. Let’s not just try to maintain what we have, as important as that is, but let’s try to make a transportation future and system that is resilient and robust, and one that is truly forward looking.”
Reestablishment of passenger service through the state’s most populated corridor — one that includes Billings, Bozeman, Helena and Missoula — is seen as an economic driver for communities, an eco-friendly transportation alternative, and a good way to get around Montana during the winter.
State law allows counties to create a regional rail authority to administer and fund passenger rail service. Just two counties are needed to do it. Strohmaier took the banner for Missoula County and said 11 have expressed interest in joining the Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority, and nine have adopted resolutions. The list includes Missoula, Sanders and Silver Bow counties on this end of the state. So far Yellowstone County, Montana’s largest, isn’t signed up.
Amtrak, the quasi-public corporation, was created after Congress passed the Rail Passenger Service Act in 1970 to rescue a service in steep decline. State and federal subsidies keep the trains running. Amtrak’s Empire Builder has long run across Montana’s Hi-Line.
Panelist Jim Mathews, president and CEO of the Rails Passenger Association in Washington, D.C., said the Empire Builder provides $327 million in annual economic benefit, yet the government pays just $57 million a year to operate it.
“It’s a team effort. You don’t want to be splintered," Mathews said. "You want to be in lockstep and united around a very simple idea: This is not spending, this is investment. It’s not about profit for the trains, it’s about the return in taxpayer’s equity.”
Panelist John Robert Smith, a former lobbyist for Amtrak and now chairman of Transportation of America, said the new passenger rail authority would be wise to tap connections in Congress.
“As a region, it’s not enough to be passionate advocates. You need to be advocates with power, and that’s Congressional authority,” Smith said.
The summit included messages of support from Montana U.S. Senators Jon Tester and Steve Daines; Congressman Greg Gianforte and Gov. Steve Bullock.
Some mentioned the dark cloud that hangs over Amtrak. Facing budget cuts and reduced ridership during the coronavirus pandemic, the company announced recently it was reducing service from the Empire Builder from daily to three times a week starting Oct. 19.
“That’s our concern on the Hi-Line,” panelist Paul Tuss, executive director of Bear Paw Development Corp., in Havre said. “I’m all supportive of a southern route. What we can’t do is sacrifice what we have here for that southern route. Unfortunately the storm clouds are not only gathering, they’re already here.”
Missing from the summit were the two freight rail lines that will be directly affected by a southern passenger route.
Montana Rail Link operates from east of Billings to northern Idaho. BNSF owns track on either end of that, as well as the Hi-Line route through Montana.
“The decision to pursue a new passenger service rests with a responsible public or quasi-public agency, in that the financial decisions to build needed infrastructure and to support on-going operations rests with the public, not BNSF,” spokesperson Courtney Wallace of BNSF Railway said in an email. “BNSF evaluates each proposed passenger service on a case-by-case basis and by using our long-standing Passenger Principles, which dictate that we protect our capacity to serve our current and future freight customers.”
Montana Rail Link spokesman Ross Lane said it’s too early for MRL to offer a “substantive opinion” on passenger service on its line.
“However, MRL believes that a feasibility study, including a viable business plan, market availability of liability insurance and indemnifications, and a clearly defined operating model needs to be completed,” Lane said in an email. “MRL is committed to providing the necessary information required to complete a new feasibility study.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.