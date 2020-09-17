All aboard: Summit reflects support for passenger rail through Montana's biggest towns

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A county-driven passenger rail authority, the first concrete step toward restoring passenger rail service across southern Montana, is within weeks of being established.

Such service disappeared with the North Coast Hiawatha in 1979 in the face of drastic cuts to Amtrak. On Thursday panelists, experts and more than 300 participants from Montana and across the nation Zoomed in to a three-hour virtual summit and were almost all in accord that it’s time to bring it back.

“I don’t know about you, but I am frankly a little bit tired of snaking around with my tail between my legs in a defensive posture trying to ward off retrenchment of passenger rail service,” Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier said at summit’s end.

“I think it’s time, and this was borne out by some of the other speakers, to go on the offensive. Let’s not just try to maintain what we have, as important as that is, but let’s try to make a transportation future and system that is resilient and robust, and one that is truly forward looking.”