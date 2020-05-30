All eyes on enrollment across Montana University System ahead of unpredictable fall

The Montana University System is planning for a difficult year ahead, with the financial health of each institution weighing heavily on fall student enrollment.
And while the University of Montana has been working hard to stabilize enrollment over the years, officials offered little specific information about its own recruitment forecast, though since announcing in-person classes there appeared to be a significant bump.
While addressing the Board of Regents last week, Deputy Commissioner of Higher Education Tyler Trevor said each campus was dealing with different situations, ranging from a level number of applicants to a steep decline.
Nationally, Trevor said, higher education analysts have found about one in six students are unsure about the fall and whether they will enroll in college classes. Based on that, he said he's planning for Montana’s worst-case scenario involving a 15% enrollment drop system-wide, though Friday he stressed to the Missoulian he was confident that would not actually happen. But if it did, that would mean a $37 million budget shortfall.
“What makes us unique is our dependency on tuition revenue, and that’s tied to 18-year-olds and their decision-making on going to college or not. That’s always the catch-22 for us. That makes us, I would say, more vulnerable in a lot of cases,” Trevor told the regents, referring to the relatively low contribution of state funding the MUS receives compared to other states.
Trevor declined to say which campuses were seeing flat or declining numbers of applicants, though he said there did not appear to be any rhyme or reason about which type of schools were being most affected, as far as four-year flagships or local two-year schools.
In Missoula, UM President Seth Bodnar reported Thursday during an alumni virtual event that out-of-state applicants were up 33% over last year. But when asked for additional data points about the number of applicants, UM spokesperson Paula Short told the Missoulian there were too many peculiarities to provide further year-over-year comparisons, saying the timing of students’ decision-making was much different than previous years.
“For instance, housing deposits were light until we broadly and repeatedly announced that fall semester will be in-person,” Short said. “They’ve since picked up considerably. Some units of campus housing are, in fact, ahead of last year’s pace. Students were waiting for that signal, and they are also waiting to see how COVID evolves, which will further inform their decisions about where to attend college.”
This spring, when the Montana University System announced the switch to remote instruction and requested students living on campus leave the dorms if possible, schools refunded prorated room and board fees; a total of about $12 million across the system, Trevor said. While the system received $26 million in federal funding to deal with COVID-19, half was earmarked for direct payments to students, leaving almost all of the rest to backfill the refunded room and board.
That left only about $1 million to split among eight campuses for increased costs of remote instruction.
Regent Brianne Rogers, who worked previously for both Sen. Max Baucus and Sen. John Walsh, cautioned during the board meeting on May 20 that the MUS should not count on any further federal money coming in to help, with a deeply divided election year ahead bound to complicate any efforts to effectively legislate.
Commissioner of Higher Education Clayton Christian said he was instructing campuses to plan budgets, which the Regents approve each September, without any federal relief money built into the formulations.
Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, UM is still planning for in-person summer orientations for incoming students, though some aspects will be modified, Short said. In addition to in-person orientation, she said UM is offering virtual campus tours, Facebook Live events and connecting prospective students with faculty and advisors to help familiarize them with UM.
“I’m tremendously proud of the creativity, innovation and flexibility of our recruiters, housing, dining, events and advising teams in trying to remove any barriers students may be facing in getting to campus,” she said.
