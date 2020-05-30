All eyes on enrollment across Montana University System ahead of unpredictable fall

Trevor declined to say which campuses were seeing flat or declining numbers of applicants, though he said there did not appear to be any rhyme or reason about which type of schools were being most affected, as far as four-year flagships or local two-year schools.

In Missoula, UM President Seth Bodnar reported Thursday during an alumni virtual event that out-of-state applicants were up 33% over last year. But when asked for additional data points about the number of applicants, UM spokesperson Paula Short told the Missoulian there were too many peculiarities to provide further year-over-year comparisons, saying the timing of students’ decision-making was much different than previous years.

“For instance, housing deposits were light until we broadly and repeatedly announced that fall semester will be in-person,” Short said. “They’ve since picked up considerably. Some units of campus housing are, in fact, ahead of last year’s pace. Students were waiting for that signal, and they are also waiting to see how COVID evolves, which will further inform their decisions about where to attend college.”