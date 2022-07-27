'All hell was broke loose': North Fork forges ahead through fire

NORTH FORK, IDAHO – When Michael Pickens stepped out of the kitchen and looked south out the Waters Edge restaurant door on July 17, he saw a massive plume of smoke rising about 5 miles south on U.S. Highway 93.

The Moose fire had just ignited.

"And then the next morning all hell was broke loose," Pickens said. The fire, about 22 miles south of Lost Trail Pass and the Montana-Idaho border, quickly grew into a large, active wildfire. It earned the top priority for air resources nationwide a week later and has burned almost 40,000 acres so far. The fire was 15% contained on Wednesday with critical fire weather ahead and fire growth to the west, south and east.

In North Fork, the fire came within yards of The Village at North Fork, a campground, lodge, store and cafe that's a hub for Highway 93 travelers and rafters heading to and from the Salmon River. Co-owner Cassidy Fry, who operates the business with her partner, Matt Amick, said that "everybody had to kind of go and flee" when the fire started, and the business varied its hours some days last week and was entirely closed Sunday.

"We live where we work, so that makes it a bit harder," she said, adding that she and the couple's 18-month-old child were staying in Salmon at night.

Sometimes smoke chokes the air and ash and charred pine needles fall from the sky. Other times, it's clear blue skies and fresh, mountain air.

By this week, The Village's store was back to its regular 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. schedule, but "the clientele has totally changed," Amick said on Wednesday. Tourists and river users come in waves, as pilot cars lead convoys down the Salmon River Road. And more than 800 firefighters are now in the area.

"We went from people recreating to people working," he said. "Our beer sales, liquor sales, have completely fallen through the floor for this time of year. But energy drinks, kind of more of our gas station stuff, have been going way up. The other thing that's been kind of a pain in the butt for us — we go from not being busy for an hour to 40 vehicles and three buses pull into our parking lot all at once. It's a lot of ice cream."

Fry and Amick's staff is back at full strength, but an overall drop in business has "definitely been an impact" to revenue, Amick said.

"It's been pretty hectic, that's the best way to describe (it)," he said. "It feels like the fire started way more than 10 days ago."

Five miles uproad at Waters Edge, after the fire broke out, "the business has slowed down, we're not getting the rafters," Pickens said. But, he added, "we're getting a phenomenal turnout from the locals," plus campers who were evacuated from other areas nearby. A Salmon-Challis National Forest trail crew based in North Fork is still in the area, currently helping with the fire, and four women on the crew are still in Waters Edge "all the time."

But others, particularly those on the Highway 93 corridor between Tower Creek and North Fork, or along the Salmon River Road through the heart of the fire, had to leave. That includes three of Pickens' employees: one dishwasher and two cooks. The young-adult seasonal workers relocated to Salmon and haven't returned to North Fork because of their families' fears about the fire.

Pickens and his wife, Lisa, have owned the seasonal business for six years. They live behind the restaurant in the summer. In winter they live on Washington Island in Lake Michigan, where they operate an inn. After many seasons of building up clientele from around the country who passed through the North Fork area, Lisa Pickens said, Waters Edge is receiving a stream of calls from all over inquiring about weather conditions, smoke and fire activity.

The couple is under contract to sell Waters Edge to new owners, set to close on Aug. 2. The sale was initiated just before the Moose fire broke out and exploded to nearly 40,000 acres.

"Nothing like having it a day after we sign the papers, and now there's a fire and it's headed toward us," Lisa Pickens said.

The fire has left other area businesses relatively unscathed. Ketchum-based Solitude River Trips operates coveted trips on the Middle Fork of the Salmon River. Owner Willi Cannell said on Wednesday that although he shuttles rafters along the Salmon River Road and through North Fork upon the completion of trips, "we don't actually operate very close to the fire."

"For the most part we are not very affected," he said. "On the Middle Fork, we're pretty fortunate as far as this fire goes. We get some smoke right around the take-out. Really, it's business as usual right now, as long as the Forest Service can keep the Salmon River Road open."

If the road goes to a hard closure, which it did briefly at the fire start and was scheduled to resume from 3:30 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday as crews work to remove a crashed helicopter from the river, then river traffic detours up Panther Creek, which adds an hour of dirt-road driving featuring heavy mining traffic.

But even though Cannell is not directly feeling major impacts from the Moose Fire, he doesn't feel insulated from its effects either.

"The outfitting community is a tight community, alongside with the people that provide us services, so we're really hoping that businesses in the North Fork area will not be affected, and we're really hoping that our friends there do not lose any property," he said. "Trips are going great, but overall we are all one community and we all feel the impacts of what's going on there in North Fork where the fire is."

In North Fork, Amick said that despite the "logistical nightmare" of the fire's impacts on the couple's business, "it is what it is. It's just part of small business, just kind of adapting to what happens."

Others, including those working the fire, have been struggling too, particularly with the death of the two pilots of the crashed helicopter, he said. But he also lauded the structure protection efforts firefighters have carried out in the area so far, and noted that the North Fork store has become a gathering place of sorts for firefighting leadership.

"Obviously our condolences go out to the pilots who lost their lives fighting the fire," he said. "That was a pretty tragic moment on the fire, and a lot of people had a lot of sadness on the fire. They've kept a lot of homes safe between here and Salmon that, if we didn't have the talented crews, wouldn't have been safe."