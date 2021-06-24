All Nations Health Center seeks new home in Missoula

McGinty said the report will help determine what type of building they need and how to best design it to fit the needs of clients and staff.

Now, she needs the community’s help in finding a piece of land near a major corridor in Missoula and along a bus route where they can build or remodel their new headquarters.

“We’re looking for site selection right now,” she said. “Commercial and residential options in Missoula right now are not super great."

If anyone has ideas, she's all ears.

"So we are really just trying to put our feelers out to the community if there’s any sites that people have in mind, whether that is a piece of land or whether that is an existing structure somewhere, that we can have for a permanent home for our patients," she said.

They’re looking for anything between three-quarters of an acre up to six acres.

“That would give us the optimal amount for our clinic space, for parking and all of our traditional plants that we want to have out front,” McGinty said.

The entire mission, McGinty declared, is to expand the center’s reach and help more people.

“We’re getting a lot of our funding pieces together in our grants initiatives, so right now our main focus is trying to just bring more people into the fold, into the conversation," she said.

