All Nations Health Center seeks new home in Missoula

Skye McGinty, the new executive of the All Nations Health Center in Missoula, looks around at the boxes stacked in the nonprofit’s cramped offices in a shopping center on Stephens Avenue and dreams of a new facility.
The organization is spread out over three locations across town, and McGinty has made it her mission to find a new permanent headquarters where they can continue to provide health services to people of all income levels.
Now, with land and building costs rising across the city, they’re seeking the community’s help in finding the perfect spot.
“Having one place, under one roof, where we can consolidate all of our services really is our number one priority,” she said.
McGinty took over as executive director earlier in June. She’s an enrolled member of the Little Shell Chippewa Tribe and has two master’s degrees from the University of Montana in business administration and sociology with an emphasis on inequality and social justice. She most recently served as the organization’s operations director.
Formerly known as the Missoula Urban Indian Health Center, All Nations Health Center recently took on its new name to reflect the fact that they serve anyone who needs help. They operate on a sliding income scale and treat everything from ingrown toenails to mental health issues.
There are 2,000 registered clients, but anyone can walk through the doors. The center even hopes to add dental services in the near future.
“We are a one-stop shop,” McGinty explained. “We are treating them as a whole person.”
Their integrated care model calls for having a home where people don’t have to travel across town to the organization’s different sites. For example, clients currently need to fight traffic if they want to see the primary care provider at one location and a behavioral health specialist at another.
“Right now it’s not optimal because we’re spread out across Missoula,” she said.
Recently, McGinty worked with the Missoula Economic Partnership to secure a $27,000 grant from the Montana Department of Commerce to pay for a preliminary architectural report.
Scott Osterman, the director of the department, said in an email that the money is a planning grant meant to promote long-term, stable economic growth.
“When small businesses across Montana thrive, our communities and the hard-working Montanans who live and work here have new opportunities to prosper as well,” Osterman said. “This funding invests in Montana’s economy by planning for business and local economic growth to create good-paying jobs for Montanans.”
McGinty said the report will help determine what type of building they need and how to best design it to fit the needs of clients and staff.
Now, she needs the community’s help in finding a piece of land near a major corridor in Missoula and along a bus route where they can build or remodel their new headquarters.
“We’re looking for site selection right now,” she said. “Commercial and residential options in Missoula right now are not super great."
If anyone has ideas, she's all ears.
"So we are really just trying to put our feelers out to the community if there’s any sites that people have in mind, whether that is a piece of land or whether that is an existing structure somewhere, that we can have for a permanent home for our patients," she said.
They’re looking for anything between three-quarters of an acre up to six acres.
“That would give us the optimal amount for our clinic space, for parking and all of our traditional plants that we want to have out front,” McGinty said.
The entire mission, McGinty declared, is to expand the center’s reach and help more people.
“We’re getting a lot of our funding pieces together in our grants initiatives, so right now our main focus is trying to just bring more people into the fold, into the conversation," she said.