All of Montana suffered in 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic

The Montana Board of Health’s annual report stated the first deadly strain showed up in Montana in Scobey in late September 1918. Within weeks it quickly spread throughout the Treasure State. By October 1918, 38 people reportedly were dead in Missoula.

Symptoms often were a “sudden chill, followed by muscular pain, headache, backache, unusual tiredness and fever,” the Helena Independent reported on Oct. 19, 1918. Area residents were told to open all their windows — unless the weather was bad — and go to bed. They were to avoid people who were coughing or sneezing, and keep the children warm and dry, away from crowded places. Despite that advice, during one week alone in October, Helena reported about 350 cases and eight deaths.

State and local leaders urged churches, restaurants, saloons, schools and other gathering places to close, but that was met with hostility. Still, the closures took place, although some food and drink sales were allowed if the items were consumed off site. At one point, these restrictions were urged to be lifted because no one knew how the flu was transmitted, and the closures were hurting businesses.

The University of Montana in Missoula closed in the fall of 1918, but only after considerations about what the impact might be if the students returned to their homes across the state and inadvertently spread the virus.