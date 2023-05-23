There are newsworthy events, all fairly different, at three separate Montana hot springs in different parts of the state.

First, Lolo Hot Springs Resort’s owner responded on social media to what he says is a “disgruntled ex-employee taking to Facebook to cause a financial loss to a business owner.”

Last week, a woman named Elizabeth Fischbach created a social media post saying she and her family members had worked at the privately-owned resort, located on Highway 12 west of Lolo.

She alleged that there was mold in several areas of the resort, but did not provide any evidence of that in the post. She made several other allegations and said she was quitting the job.

Resort owner Brent Olson on Tuesday made a Facebook post on the resort’s page responding to the allegations.

"Recently, a group of staff members from the same family decided to pursue other ventures,” he wrote. “While we wholeheartedly support individuals chasing their dreams, their departure was abrupt and unprofessional. They opted to post a series of unfounded allegations on social media against the Hot Springs. Please remember that there are always two sides to a story.”

Olson said that following the allegations, he hired inspectors from the Missoula City-County Health Department to come to assess the claims.

“Their reports, which are publicly available, have dismissed the accusations,” he said. “We encourage you to review these findings yourself.

"Our team is passionate about the hot springs, and we will continue to work hard to ensure a safe, clean, and accessible resort experience for all.”

He posted an inspection report for the restaurant, which showed zero “risk factor/intervention” violations. The health inspector noted that the fan guards in the walk-in need to be cleaned. The inspection report is available on the county website and matched Olson's description.

Olson said he values and respects “freedom of speech, as well as the principle of innocent until proven guilty.”

In October of 2020, the resort had three violations found during a routine inspection, including a large amount of grease, dirt and food debris under and behind equipment, as well as the presence of pests. The resort also had violations in the previous years.

Calls and an email to the resort seeking comment were not returned on Tuesday.

Trash piled up

Second, a woman on the Montana Hot Springs Group Facebook page posted a huge pile of trash she found at Renova Hot Springs, located near Whitehall on the Jefferson River.

“I am shocked and very angry,” said Lisa Besseghini-Redman. “This is just four photos, the trash is endless and for miles in both directions. The hot spring is a natural wonder being trashed by humans.”

Her photos showed a large trailer with what appeared to be lots of household items that had been strewn about a grassy area. There were also tires, sleeping bags and boxes.

Several people in the comments section said they’d be headed out to the springs to help clean up the area.

Hot springs under contract

It appears that Medicine Hot Springs, near the Bitterroot River in the Conner area south of Darby, is under contract to be sold.

The property hasn’t been open to the public in decades and is listed for sale for $5.9 million. The 120-acre lot includes a natural hot springs that flows into a pool along with 13-log-style cabins, a lodge with a full commercial kitchen, a guest home, two older homes and a bathhouse.

In 2020, there were rumors that the springs would be open to the public that summer, according to the Montana Hot Springs Facebook page. That turned out to not be true, and the property was subsequently listed for sale.