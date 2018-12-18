A 22-year-old is facing several felony charges after he broke into a Missoula home and was held at gunpoint by the owner until police arrived.
Justin Douglas Delaney, 22, is charged with burglary and theft, as well as reckless driving and fleeing from a police officer, both misdemeanors.
Delaney is also charged with felony possession of drugs for the bag of meth Missoula police say was found in the vehicle Delaney allegedly stole, triggering the pursuit, according to charging documents filed Tuesday.
Law enforcement was alerted at 7:48 a.m. to a vehicle being stolen from the parking lot of a residence; the owner of the vehicle said she had left the key in the ignition and it was stolen within 10 minutes.
A deputy located the stolen pickup on Mullan Road and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped away, according to charging documents.
The effort to stop the stolen vehicle drew multiple agencies who deployed roadblocks and spike strips, each unsuccessful in stopping the suspect vehicle. The driver reportedly took off across yards and fields, tearing out gates, fences and a mailbox along the way, charging documents state.
Law enforcement followed the tracks to the 800 block of Haven Heights Drive, where they found the vehicle's door ajar. Not long after, a homeowner "escorted the suspect outside at gunpoint and yelled for assistance from law enforcement," court documents state.
Delaney's initial court appearance is set for Tuesday afternoon.
