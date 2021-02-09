Allegiant adds flights from Missoula to Portland, Kalispell to San Diego

Allegiant Airlines has announced two new, non-stop flight destinations from western Montana.

Beginning May 7, Allegiant will offer a direct flight from Missoula International Airport to Portland International Airport in Oregon.

"We are fortunate to receive this excellent news during a time when air service is challenged globally,” said Matthew Doucette, airport board chairman of Missoula Airport. “We are excited to see Allegiant add yet another nonstop destination to MSO. They have been a great community partner and will provide another low-cost alternative for our passengers."

That Missoula-to-Portland flight will operate on Fridays and Mondays, according to Brian Ellestad, the deputy director of the Missoula International Airport.

Ellestad noted that Alaska Airlines already operates a direct flight from Missoula to PDX, so customers may be the big winners if there's competition in the market.

"There's usually a little bit of a price drop if a competitor comes to a route," Ellestad said.