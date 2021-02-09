Allegiant adds flights from Missoula to Portland, Kalispell to San Diego

Allegiant Airlines has announced two new, non-stop flight destinations from western Montana.
Beginning May 7, Allegiant will offer a direct flight from Missoula International Airport to Portland International Airport in Oregon.
"We are fortunate to receive this excellent news during a time when air service is challenged globally,” said Matthew Doucette, airport board chairman of Missoula Airport. “We are excited to see Allegiant add yet another nonstop destination to MSO. They have been a great community partner and will provide another low-cost alternative for our passengers."
That Missoula-to-Portland flight will operate on Fridays and Mondays, according to Brian Ellestad, the deputy director of the Missoula International Airport.
Ellestad noted that Alaska Airlines already operates a direct flight from Missoula to PDX, so customers may be the big winners if there's competition in the market.
"There's usually a little bit of a price drop if a competitor comes to a route," Ellestad said.
The Missoula International Airport is in the midst of a huge, $67-million terminal expansion. The airport has been running about 50% of normal traffic the last few months, Ellestad said.
"It's been steady," he said.
Allegiant also offers flights from Missoula to other cities such as Las Vegas, San Diego, Los Angeles, Oakland and Mesa, Arizona.
“These new routes will give Montana residents the chance to visit a city that serves as a gateway to some great outdoor experiences,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue.
Allegiant also announced a new direct flight from Glacier Park International Airport near Kalispell to San Diego International Airport beginning May 28.
“Montana travelers appreciate the quality, low-cost options offered by Allegiant Air,” said Rob Ratkowski, airport director at Glacier Park International Airport. “This new service from Kalispell will not only benefit those flying to San Diego but will provide greater opportunity for those wishing to visit our beautiful state. Allegiant Air has been a fantastic partner at GPIA and we look forward to the expanded service to the San Diego market.”