Allegiant announces new nonstop flights from Missoula

LAS VEGAS — Allegiant announced Tuesday 15 new nonstop routes, including one between Orange County, California, and Missoula.
The airline announced nine routes to two new places, Orange County, and Spokane, Washington.
"We're excited to offer travelers another gateway into Southern California, as well as into the Pacific Northwest in 2021," said Drew Wells, Allegiant vice president of planning and revenue. "We are continuing to expand Allegiant's network to provide customers with even more convenient, nonstop options for any travel occasion."
The new routes to/from Orange County, California via John Wayne Airport include Boise, Grand Junction, Las Vegas, Missoula, and Spokane.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.