Allison Thompson to step down as executive director of Poverello Center

As the leader of the largest homeless shelter in Montana, one of Amy Allison Thompson's favorite memories is a success story.
"One of our guests who had been with us for a while and who struggled getting into housing, finally that individual was able to get housing through our Homeless Outreach Team," she recalled. "And I remember walking out and he was standing there with his keys held up in the air, grinning from ear to ear. He was so excited to get housing. It was the best feeling."
After five years of caring for the most vulnerable people in the Missoula area, the executive director of the Poverello Center homeless shelter has announced she will step down in July.
Allison Thompson sent an email to supporters of the Pov on Monday.
"Because I care so deeply about the Pov and want to leave it in capable hands, I have made sure to give plenty of notice," she said. "I am extremely proud of the work that we have accomplished over the past five years. Despite weathering staggering budget cuts in 2016, two catastrophic plumbing issues and a global pandemic, we have emerged as a stronger agency; one that serves our mission and our guests with compassion and diligence."
Allison Thompson, a licensed clinical social worker, worked for the Pov for three years starting in 2009 while she was getting her master's degree. She then took on the role of executive director in 2016. The Pov typically has 175 beds and is almost always full, but during the pandemic they've reduced to 88 beds for social distancing. With a full kitchen and a variety of services for veterans and women, there's no end to the amount of work to be done.
The Pov had a catastrophic plumbing system failure in 2019, and another of Allison Thompson's best memories came during that crisis.
"Right after our flooding, we had to throw thousands of pounds of food away," she said. "One of our past guests, who stopped by from time to time to keep an eye on us and volunteer, stopped in to give us a full cart of groceries."
It was full of coffee and huge bags of sugar and salt.
"This person just said, 'You guys helped me in the hardest time of my life, now you guys are having a hard time and I know these are things people don't donate very often,'" Allison Thompson recalled. "I had to go back into my office and just cry. You see the coolest things. Sometimes people will tell us they've been sober for five years, that kind of thing. Things like that just absolutely make our day."
Her job lately, besides helping people with their day-to-day problems, is advocating for state funding to help those experiencing homelessness. She's especially concerned about Senate Bill 182 in the Montana Legislature, which has a hearing on Wednesday.
"It's a trigger bill, and it essentially sets up a variety of income tax cuts for the wealthy," she said. "That's one of the ones we're most concerned about."
A loss of revenue to the state might mean deep cuts for social services, she explained.
The bill has been touted by Gov. Greg Gianforte as a way to attract business investment and boost the state's economy.
Mayor John Engen said Allison Thompson's job is extremely difficult and he admires how successful she's been.
"I'm really grateful to Amy, who took the reins as the new facility was sort of coming into its own but likely, like the rest of us, didn't anticipate a whole bunch of stuff," Engen said. "Her ability to navigate that whole bunch of stuff has been pretty remarkable."
It's amazing how many challenges she overcame, Engen said.
"On the best day with a fat bank account, running the Pov would be beyond most of our abilities as individuals," he said. "And you throw financial challenges, throw in a pandemic, you throw decreasing federal and state resources, mental health crisis, addiction crisis all in the mix, the fact that the lights are on in the place is amazing. That's Amy and her staff and board."
He admires how her advocacy on behalf of her clients was unrelenting, he said.
"Amy was tough and calm and always, I think, created an expectation that Pov clients deserved the dignity that all of us believe should be afforded to ourselves," Engen continued. "I don't think Amy ever considered anyone lesser. That's testament to her commitment."
She's been a great partner for the city, he said.
"When we've needed a hand, Amy and her team stepped up. They've done stuff for us that's hard and in some cases certainly didn't go necessarily to the organizations' best reputational or operational interests, but did them because it was the right thing to do."
Amy's decision to lower the barriers to entry at the Pov so people weren't freezing at night was a "big deal," Engen said.
He also applauded how she collaborated with the city to open the Johnson Street Community Shelter, a temporary emergency winter shelter for homeless individuals near Southgate Mall.
On Tuesday, the city announced that the emergency winter shelter will extend its operations until April 30. It was originally scheduled to close at the end of March, but funding from the Human Resource Council in Missoula will allow it to stay open another month. Staff from the Poverello Center operate the Johnson Street Community Shelter, which has slept about 120 people per night since it opened late last year. It has served about 450 individuals.
"It can still get dangerously cold at night in April, so we are very thankful to the Human Resource Council providing the Poverello Center a little extra funding that will allow us to keep the Johnson Street emergency shelter open for another month," Allison Thompson said.
"This extra time will also allow for a smoother transition period as our Homeless Outreach Team staff continue to work with those who have been using the shelter to find better housing options," she added. "And it should lessen the impact of the shelter closing on the wider community."
When the Johnson Street shelter closes at the end of April, it will still likely mean 120 individuals will no longer have a place to sleep at night, Allison Thompson said. However, the extension will allow more time for shelter clients to get COVID-19 vaccinations and more time for staff to work with clients on their next steps.
Engen said he's long heard critics complain that the Poverello Center simply creates problems rather than solving them.
"When folks talk to me about concerns about the Pov, concerns about homelessness, there's a long list I've heard over the years," he said. "People say 'if you build it they will come' and say that we provide too many services and we're making it too easy to be unemployed, et cetera. I ask folks to imagine Missoula without the Poverello Center. I can tell you that without the Poverello we would be much more challenged and a whole bunch more people would be suffering today."
Engen would like any critics to simply spend a night at either of the homeless shelters to see what it's like, he said.
"If you're inclined to think that being unhoused is just a simple choice of lifestyle, and if you grab your bootstraps you wouldn't be unhoused, that may be the case for some but for a lot of folks it ain't," Engen said. "I would challenge someone to spend a night there and continue to believe that someone is choosing that over an alternative. The fact is their circumstances led them to a place where they don't have an alternative, and it's critical our community continues to provide that."
Engen knows that Allison Thompson bore the brunt of a lot of neighborhood concerns from people living near the Pov. Her job is to provide community relations for an organization that many people don't understand or don't like, he noted.
"To a certain degree her job is an impossible job," he said. "But if you are sincere and you listen and you take reasonable steps to mitigate those concerns, which I think Amy did, and also take into account that you've got limited resources and a whole bunch of energy has to be concentrated on client services, Amy did that well."
Allison Thompson has also heard the criticism that the homeless shelter is unnecessary.
"I have a hard time with that," she said. "Let's follow that line of logic. If we got rid of all the hospitals in Missoula, would that mean we wouldn't have any sick people?"
The nonprofit's board of directors is beginning a search for a new executive director. For more information on that process, visit thepoverellocenter.org/executive-director-transition/.
"I know that I am leaving the Poverello Center in solid financial and programmatic shape, and even though I am sad to leave, I am excited for the incredible opportunities that are ahead for the Pov," Allison Thompson said.