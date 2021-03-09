Allison Thompson to step down as executive director of Poverello Center

"This extra time will also allow for a smoother transition period as our Homeless Outreach Team staff continue to work with those who have been using the shelter to find better housing options," she added. "And it should lessen the impact of the shelter closing on the wider community."

When the Johnson Street shelter closes at the end of April, it will still likely mean 120 individuals will no longer have a place to sleep at night, Allison Thompson said. However, the extension will allow more time for shelter clients to get COVID-19 vaccinations and more time for staff to work with clients on their next steps.

Engen said he's long heard critics complain that the Poverello Center simply creates problems rather than solving them.

"When folks talk to me about concerns about the Pov, concerns about homelessness, there's a long list I've heard over the years," he said. "People say 'if you build it they will come' and say that we provide too many services and we're making it too easy to be unemployed, et cetera. I ask folks to imagine Missoula without the Poverello Center. I can tell you that without the Poverello we would be much more challenged and a whole bunch more people would be suffering today."

Engen would like any critics to simply spend a night at either of the homeless shelters to see what it's like, he said.