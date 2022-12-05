Alpha cyst? Cat parasite may drive wolves to pack leadership

What if the Call of the Wild is really just the love song of a one-celled parasite?

New research from the University of Montana and Yellowstone National Park shows a wolf infected with toxoplasma gondii is 46 times more likely to become a pack leader than an uninfected wolf. The parasite can live in almost all warm-blooded animals, but it can only reproduce in cats. So the single-celled organism appears to have developed a “mind-control” ability that encourages risky behavior in its host.

“The idea this tiny thing can have effect on animal behavior remained in my head since first learning about it when I was a freshman in college,” said Conner Meyer, a University of Montana wildlife biology doctoral student and co-leader of the research team that spotlighted the trend in Yellowstone wolf dynamics. “It was this weird parasite that makes people like cats. For rodents, that’s pretty dangerous. In field studies with predators, you’d expect those individuals to be killed by cats more frequently.”

Previous studies on mice have shown T. gondii infection (also called toxoplasmosis or “toxo” for short) to reduce their innate fear of novel objects. Infection also made rodents active at unusual times of day (like broad daylight) and more attracted to the smell of cat urine. Those behaviors tend to turn the mouse into cat food.

When an unrelated research project came across unexpectedly high levels of the parasite in some Yellowstone wolves but not others, Meyer wondered if he could find any evidence of behavior changes. He teamed up with Yellowstone Park biologist Kira Cassidy.

“My role was more looking at wolf behavior and social dynamics,” Cassidy said. “So we brought those two things together and compared them with the incidence of toxoplasmosis.”

Their results, originally published in the journal Communications Biology, found whopping coincidence between toxo infection and risk-taking in Yellowstone wolves. But rather than becoming prey to mountain lions, the parasite-carrying wolves appeared more likely to gamble their way to the top of the wolf world.

“Wolves infected with toxo were 46 times more likely to become a leader, and 11 times more likely to disperse from their natal pack,” Meyer said. “When we got those results — we were surprised that the effect was that large, so we re-ran the models. It’s a pretty monstrous odds ratio I haven’t seen very often at all.”

Yellowstone biologists capture and analyze 15 to 20 wolves every year. They have been keeping blood and tissue samples stored in a -80-degree freezer for decades. They also have fantastically detailed observational reports of wolf activity, family trees, pack structure relationships and interactions with other species.

“We thought — let’s test a lot more samples, from 2021 all the way back to 1996,” Meyer said. “We can increase the sample size, and start looking at which wolves infected by sex, age class, or location. What we found was an overlap with high cougar density was the best predictor of toxo presence.”

After they identified wolf packs with high and low toxo levels, they looked for differences in how the wolves behaved. They chose three behaviors and two causes of death considered risky for wolves. The behaviors were dispersal (leaving one pack for another), becoming a pack leader or breeder, and habituation to human presence (such as willingness to approach people and cars). The death causes were getting killed by other wolves or getting hit by cars.

Toxo exposure didn’t match up with causes of death. Nor did it appear to make wolves more tolerant of people.

But it did make wolves more likely to disperse, and was a huge predictor for wolves becoming pack leaders.

“I was pretty shocked by that level of impact, especially for becoming a pack leader,” Cassidy said. “We controlled for everything possible we could control for.”

Wolves in lion land

When wolves shared habitat with lots of cougars, about 40% of the pack were found to have toxo. In low cougar areas, the team found just a couple of infections across 20 years of samples.

And that appeared to play out in wolf pack dynamics. For example, the Junction Butte pack dominates the area around Tower Junction.

“That pack has 27 pack members, which is very large,” Cassidy said. “They’re able to beat up any other pack around them. They run the show on the Northern Range. Whether that’s a result of many of them having toxo or not, we can’t say that for sure. But they seem to get resources at will, and they are one of the handful of packs that have high toxo serum levels.”

Looking deeper, they found a toxo-positive wolf had a 65% probability of becoming a pack leader within 2 years of infection. Wolves without the parasite become leaders just 2% of the time. But an uninfected wolf has a 78% chance of becoming a leader within 4 years — assuming it lives that long.

“It’s not driving dispersal or leadership, but condensing the time frame,” Meyer said. “If there’s no toxo in the system, they will still disperse or become leaders — toxo just accelerates that.”

Part of the challenge for behavior studies is wolves don’t live that long in the best of circumstances, and a risk-taking wolf increases its chances of dying early before its behavior can be analyzed. The Junction Butte pack’s territory extends outside the protective boundary of Yellowstone National Park. Several members got killed by hunters last year. Was that due to wolves taking bigger chances at finding prey, or traveling across a jurisdictional line where their chances of dying by a human predator increased?

“This year it looks like they’ve learned — they’re not going out of the park as much,” Cassidy said. “They can adjust. Their behavior is affected by tons of things.”

Some studies of toxoplasmosis in humans appears to show infected people are more aggressive, take more risks and get in more motorcycle accidents. Meyer noted that humans are also products of genetics and environment. However, there seems to be a pretty substantial correlation between toxoplasmosis and production of testosterone and dopamine in humans, which are linked to aggression and risk-taking behavior.

“A lot of that is pretty controversial,” Meyer said of the human studies. “It’s tough to link one behavior in a human to one single factor.”

Parasite lifecycle

T. gondii infects almost every kind of mammal and many birds. But it sexually reproduces only in felids — cats. Its lifecycle starts in a cat’s digestive system, where mature parasites release new cysts one-fifth as wide as a human hair. These exit the cat in the usual digestive manner, which is why pregnant women are advised not to clean cat litter boxes. Toxoplasmosis can damage unborn fetuses or people with compromised immune systems, although it’s otherwise almost unnoticeable in most humans.

“Wolves cannot pass it to people or anything, through their digestive system,” Cassidy said. “Only cats can do that. The only way it’s possible is for an animal to eat the cysts in (an infected animal’s) muscle tissue or brain.”

In the cat scat, these cysts can survive inert for a year or more. They may enter another animal by the water supply, through snow melt or rain runoff.

“In Vancouver, a mountain lion pooped in town’s water source and two thirds of town got it,” Cassidy said. “Humans usually get it from eating under-cooked meat, plus the number of outdoor domestic cats or feral cats in vicinity.”

In the wild, like Yellowstone, the cysts may get on grasses that elk and deer eat, and then pass to wolves who eat them as prey.

“Wolves might also be getting it from cougars,” Cassidy said. “They will take over a cougar kill and the cougar runs up a tree while the wolves feed. Sometimes they’ll catch the cougar too and kill it. But it’s more likely they get it from contact with lion scat. It’s like when your dog raids your cat’s litter box — that’s our litter-box theory in the wild.”

Thinking big

Only one other wild carnivore research project has ever looked at this before, to Meyer and Cassidy’s knowledge. That’s the 2021 Mara Hyena Project, where Michigan State University biologists looked at toxo effects in African spotted hyenas. They found those cubs positive for toxo were more likely to approach lions than unaffected cubs, and likely to be killed.

The wolf study testifies to the power of long-term data building. Doug Smith was a research biologist when wolves were first re-introduced to Yellowstone in 1997, and he stuck with the project until he retired last month as its director. Cassidy recalled his dictum to monitor and collect as much data on wolves as possible, “because things will pop up.”

“He had the foresight decades ago to collect as much data as they could on behavior — keep up collaring and sampling process over all these years,” Cassidy said. “We don’t have any gaps in data, and not a lot of long-term research projects can say that. Doug’s love for science and science questions, understanding ecosystem where they live, was supportive of us asking new and interesting questions.”

“Trying to predict into the future what type of questions we might ask is almost impossible,” Cassidy added. “There will be things people come up with that we can’t even imagine today. Who knows what questions we’ll ask in 2050?”

And whether the cats made us ask them.