Alternative sources proliferate throughout Montana’s media landscape

Noticing a lack of local coverage after she was laid off from a reporting job at the Great Falls Tribune, Jenn Rowell launched her own newspaper in 2017.

The Electric covers upgrades to Malmstrom Air Force Base's C-130 fleet, new library curriculum standards at the Great Falls Public School District and the city government's appeal of a drug testing policy lawsuit. She focuses in particular on government activity, because she believes the dwindling mainstream outlets don’t seem to be covering those happenings. Maintaining robust local coverage is “critical to a good community,” so she doesn’t use a paywall for any of her content.

“That’s a big gap here,” Rowell said. “This stuff’s important. People need to know about policies, budgets, etc.”

But running a paper single-handedly has its challenges. At the height of its influence as a statewide newspaper in the 1990s, the Great Falls Tribune fielded a newsroom of 43 full-time journalists and a dozen part-timers. Today, the Gannett-owned newspaper has two reporters on staff.

“For the most part, it’s just me,” Rowell said of her single-handed newsdesk. That means there is no oversight of her coverage, so Rowell relies on years of journalistic training and connections with old colleagues to double-check her work. Since it is her reputation alone that would suffer if information is inaccurate, Rowell strives to verify all of the information she puts out.

“I feel very strongly about having accurate content,” she stressed. “It’s a real sad state of affairs.”

When regions lose their local newspaper, voting behavior grows more polarized, according to Associate Professor Michael Wagner at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Compared with counties with similar demographics and the presence of a local paper, those without a paper trend toward more extreme voting behavior, Wagner explained.

The phenomenon is influenced by the types of media citizens use to fill the gap of traditional newspapers, and the polarization largely comes from voters who turn to ideological sources rather than mainstream television and radio news.

“I think there is (a danger),” said Wagner, “especially if local information that fills the void is ideological talk radio or ideological websites.”

Who do you trust?

Montanans spend a lot of time with radio, given the long drives between towns.

“You get a lot of time in the car with these folks,” said Katie Thornton, a journalist who researches radio on “The Divided Dial” show as part of WNYC’S series “On the Media.” “You hear from some hosts more than your friends. You get this really personal relationship. You feel like they’re a part of your life and your world. Radio is still super, super influential.”

Radio also lacks accountability, because broadcasters can talk for hours without considerable oversight, and Thornton said radio content often flies under the radar. In addition, she noted, radio is affordable to produce and easy to consume.

“I think there’s a lot of potential there,” said Thornton. “There’s also a lot of danger there.”

It’s influential, too, because radio is considered one of the most trustworthy news media platforms. Thornton said radio is consistently ranked the most trusted type of media in the U.S. But the influence of radio is not equally distributed across the political spectrum.

“Radio used to be a medium where varied and diverse perspectives thrived on the airwaves,” she said. “But through strategic organizing on the right and the religious right, there came to be a very heavy presence of right-wing perspectives on the airwaves.”

Deregulation starting in the 1980s also contributed to more corporate mergers on the radio dial.

“You end up having this media industry that became increasingly consolidated and increasingly conservative,” Thornton reiterated.

Aaron Flint with Montana Talks, for example, wrote in one post on the station’s website: “I don't know about you, but whenever I see someone dressed in dark clothing, tactical gear, and face masks — I assume it's some Left-wing Antifa style militant group.”

In Kalispell, pundit Jim Riley produces a variety of right-wing podcasts like “Liberty or Lose,” which he describes as “a show for anyone that has a voice and wants to hear how others are feeling as a conservative in 2021." As host, Riley interviews guests from across the country to get their perspective on politics and where the country is heading. The show will have special guests from the Montana State Republican Party such as Matt Regier and John Fuller. The podcast also supports the "Montana – Liberty or Lose Conservative PAC.”

And in nearby Idaho, members of the AMRRON radio network target Montana and surrounding areas as the future home of the American Redoubt — a political migration movement that brings together Oath Keepers, white supremacists, doomsday preppers and other extremist groups in the hopes of establishing a safe haven for their ilk in the Northern Rockies.

“Radio, I think, has a lot of influence and carries a lot of potential to be used for extremism for a few reasons,” warned Thornton. “… You can share hateful speech, dangerous rhetoric and falsehoods.”

Radio remains

The proliferation of radio stations, given the low barrier to entry, has led to vast differences in radio stations across the state. In Missoula alone, the radio landscape varies.

Scott Richman is the Missoula market president of Townsquare Media, the broadcasting company behind prominent Montana voices like KGVO’s Peter Christian and Flint with Montana Talks. Townsquare owns 35 radio stations spread across Missoula, Great Falls, Shelby, Butte, Bozeman and Billings.

Richman said the Montana media market remains competitive, and Townsquare sets itself apart with hyper-local coverage.

“We believe that our audience and advertisers are more concerned with what is happening in our backyard first since that is where we live, work and recreate, so we invest locally in order to deliver that to our audience,” he wrote in an email.

The onset of new technology has only exacerbated the competition in the market, he added.

“New technology and stronger connectivity via mobile, broadband, etc., have made it possible for new media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok and Netflix, among others, to build larger interactive audiences with user generated and professionally created content,” wrote Richman.

Townsquare Media seeks to utilize these new features, such as by enabling listeners to tune in using Alexa Smart Speakers and CarPlay.

On the other end of the radio spectrum is Missoula Community Radio 101.5.

The nonprofit only recently upgraded from 100-watt broadcasting capability to 3600 watts.

Missoula Community Radio leaders Jon Van Dyke and Jesse Blumenthal prioritize a mixture of talk radio and creative expression on the small local station.

Blumenthal said the organization sees itself as an educational nonprofit, a designation that, in and of itself, is “inherently political.”

“It has an inherent social justice and political leaning,” noted Blumenthal. Missoula Community Radio features segments like Voice of the People, which offers frequent commentary on labor issues, as well as question-and-answer sessions with policymakers.

But Blumenthal and Van Dyke also said they like to cultivate a wide array of listeners.

“We don’t want to alienate people in our community,” said Van Dyke.

Small town news

The town of Power sits halfway between Great Falls and Choteau. Retired teacher Carla Pfeifle looked to the Choteau Acantha newspaper for coverage as the Great Falls Tribune withered away. But even that wasn't keeping up.

“I kind of got to realizing, for instance, how few people were getting regular newspapers,” Pfeifle remembered, thinking: “Gee, it’s really hard for people to know what’s going on.”

At first, she and her neighbors relied on the local school newsletter, but there was a rule in place against publishing community news.

So after 27 years of teaching, Pfeifle decided to start an email newsletter with a calendar of local events, small articles, ads for local businesses, lost pet listings and information about how to access the food bank. It grew by word-of-mouth, to the point that Pfeifle now reaches more than 400 people once a month.

Like Rowell in Great Falls, Pfeifle is solely responsible for the content in Power Community News. But she believes events are better-attended and residents are more informed because of the service she provides.

Her goal is not only information-sharing, but camaraderie. She hopes “to make our little community more united.”

Still, Pfeifle lamented, some residents don’t have access to email to receive the newsletter, and they miss out on what she sees as critical information about the local community.

“There’s always a gap,” she pointed out.

Jon Goff, a political writer in Jefferson County who uses the online platform Substack, attempts to bridge that gap with the digital content he creates.

Goff, who contributes to local newspapers including The Whitehall Ledger and The Boulder Monitor, turned to the trendy Substack website in August in order to start a conversation.

He writes about taxes, county spending and other local government affairs in his newsletter, which he dubs a medium for “advancing control for Montanans over their own affairs and the conditions necessary for them to thrive through new information.”

“I was trying to create a more dynamic article from an engagement standpoint,” Goff explained. He liked the accessibility of Substack, which doesn’t charge to publish or to read content.

But despite the popularity of some famous Substack users such as Heather Cox Richardson and Bari Weiss, Goff said his Substack has generated little in the way of meaningful responses.

The challenge, he realized, comes from the divided nature of Montana readers, culturally and generationally.

“I’m doing this in a way that doesn’t engage the right audience,” he admitted. Goff decided he would have to choose which readers he wants to reach, because one medium no longer accesses broad swaths of the community.

“It’s not realistic, especially in rural Montana,” he said.

Social media provides an alternative news-gathering option for many rural Montanans who frequent community Facebook pages like Miles City Chatter.

Administrators of the group, which counts approximately 7,000 members, endeavor to ensure participants follow group rules and keep their interactions friendly.

Moderator Buck Whittenberg said his goal for the page is to create “a positive image of the town.”

That mission sometimes bumps up against his efforts to guarantee accuracy on the site. Whittenberg said he goes through the posts, which are mostly generated by the group’s 2,000 active members, and checks their accuracy. Sometimes, he added, the community monitors posts by itself.

“Nine out of 10 times, it’s valid information,” Whittenberg reported.

That’s important, he added, because of the outsize influence of social media in rural places like Miles City.

“One post can reach thousands in minutes,” he pointed out. “News travels a lot faster in small towns.”

Alternative platforms

Despite Whittenberg’s efforts to make sure posts are accurate, Adriane Beck with Missoula’s Office of Emergency Management warned against using alternative information sources like Facebook pages for critical information.

“All sources of information can be your best friend or your worst enemy,” she said. “We always will use whatever platforms that are available.”

To that end, Beck said her team monitors social media during emergency events, but encourages Missoulians to “get information from trusted sources.”

“We can’t account for rumor mills that crop up on those types of platforms,” she explained.

For example, during last summer's Elmo 2 fire by Flathead Lake, residents between Polson and Lakeside depended on updates to a Facebook page called "Flathead 411," where posters relayed information they'd heard from Lake County Sheriff's deputies at roadblocks and other second-hand information. The first details about a Red Cross shelter in Polson got posted there for people who had to evacuate. Similar details on government websites took hours or even a day to get published.

Indian Country Today Journalist Jason Begay, who is Navajo, acknowledged the lack of accountability on sites like Facebook, but he nonetheless emphasized their usefulness in sharing information for Native communities.

“It’s kind of a free-for-all,” Begay admitted.

But because Indigenous communities have been systematically left out and misrepresented in traditional media, Begay explained, many in those communities have turned to sources like Facebook to share vital information.

Social media access has exponentially improved information-sharing on reservations, Begay said. When he was growing up in the 1980s and '90s, he said, there was very little infrastructure to provide any kind of connectivity.

Phone lines and cable were both prohibitively expensive. Radio was essentially the only form of communication many Tribal members had access to. Then, in the 2000s, wireless technology changed the playing field.

Reservation communities underwent “that really quick shift from basically nothing in terms of communications to everything in the back of your pocket,” said Begay.

Then, with the advent of Facebook, digital users had the opportunity to have two-way conversations as opposed to the one-directional storytelling that predominated before. For instance, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council posts most of its activity, documents and proclamations on Facebook, and Blackfeet Indian Reservation residents discuss the activity in the platform's comments section.

This mirrored the primary way of information-sharing on reservations throughout much of the earlier history, according to Begay.

“Facebook was the closest thing to actually having a conversation with people,” said Begay. “The storytelling and the creativity really just exploded all of the sudden.”