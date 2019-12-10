The new bishop of the Diocese of Helena has put many miles into the western half of Montana since he was ordained just three weeks ago. But for the Catholics who filled St. Anthony Church on Tuesday night, he could hardly get there fast enough.
Bishop Austin Vetter, the 11th Bishop of Helena, visited St. Anthony in Missoula Tuesday for a prayer and meet-and-greet with leaders from ministries in the Missoula Deanery, which covers the in the Missoula and Ravalli counties, as well as part of Granite County.
The bishop has wasted little time reaching the corners of the diocese covering the western half of the state. Since he was ordained Nov. 20, he has already visited Helena, Butte and Bozeman. After Tuesday's gathering at St. Anthony, he will visit Kalispell and Conrad.
"The people have been delightful," Vetter said Tuesday before the prayer. "They're so excited, which is touching to me. I don't feel like a stranger at all — I feel like I've always meant to be here."
Vetter spent much time before the ceremony walking among the crowd, shaking hands with parishioners young and old. As the ceremony began, ministry leaders welcomed Vetter, from the religious leaders of the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes, where Catholic missions were established 120 years ago, to members of the St. Patrick Providence Spiritual Care Unit.
Rev. Edward Hislop, pastor at Blessed Trinity in Missoula, said Vetter's pace has been well-received — the Helena Diocese has been without a bishop for nearly two years.
"People are very enthusiastic," Hislop said. "He seems to be a very personable man and I think he's going to fit Montana very well just based on the rural nature of North Dakota."
Indeed, Vetter said he felt much of the same rural connection in Montana as he did at home.
"Obviously, there's a lot of space when you drive from one place to another," Vetter said. "We also have to be more deliberate about friendships, giving more time and making a choice to see someone because it takes effort. I think that's something both states have in common, along with a love for the land and a simple faith that has God very close to them.
"It makes it such a wonderful place for the seeds of faith to be nourished and to grow," he added.
Vetter, 52, grew up the youngest of 12 siblings on a farm near Linton, North Dakota, a town just over 1,000. After high school there, he was educated at North Dakota State University and Cardinal Muench Seminary in Fargo. he then studied at the Pontifical North American College and the University of St. Thomas Aquinas in Rome, Italy.
His pedigree, listed on the Helena Diocese website, includes assignments as Parochial Vicar at the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit, a religion instructor at St. Mary's Central High School in Bismark and pastor of churches in Center, Dickinson and Minot, North Dakota. From 2012 through 2018, he was Director of Spiritual Formation at the Pontifical North American College, in Rome.
"He has a real keen pastoral insight," Hislop said. "Most of his ministry has been as a parish priest."