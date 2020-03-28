'Am I essential?': Missoula staff work at the forefront of a pandemic

While many are still trying to navigate the new reality, workers in frontline positions have had to adapt quickly. Cleanliness has been a huge concern for many, and at Rattlesnake Market, for example, new procedures are in place.

Every time a customer enters and touches the counter or any other surface, it is wiped down by store employees. Meredith said they also are washing their hands after every interaction with a customer and immediately after handling cash.

Delivery drivers have had cleanliness become an issue as well, with Abby Propsom, who delivers pizzas for Dominos, saying one of her coworkers was dosed with Lysol before a customer took their food. She has also had customers give her cash in vacuum-sealed bags for what they called sanitary reasons and people have even tipped in toilet paper, which has been in short supply on grocery store shelves.

“I think people have been acting very differently,” Propsom said. “We’ve had some strange situations.”

Health and safety have been a big point of emphasis for her as well, as she carries around hand sanitizer and washes her hands immediately upon entering the building.