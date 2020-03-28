'Am I essential?': Missoula staff work at the forefront of a pandemic

Despite the worry and anxiety that occasionally accompanies being a frontline employee at a popular market and cafe in Missoula, Emma Meredith does not hesitate to come to work in the morning.
Meredith is among millions of Americans and thousands of food, retail and delivery workers in Montana who take a risk of being exposed to the coronavirus every time they clock in. On a Friday afternoon, a day after Gov. Steve Bullock announced a shelter-in-place order that shuts down non-essential businesses, the role of retail workers was going through Meredith’s head as she readied for her shift at the Rattlesnake Market and Cafe.
“I came to work today thinking, am I essential? But I really do think the Rattlesnake is an essential thing. It’s actually serving so many people that come to the market rather than going into town,” Meredith said. “I went back and forth a little but, I think it’s definitely necessary for me to be here.
“It feels really important to serve the community.”
Outside of first responders and those in the medical field, no group of workers deemed essential has more contact — and therefor more risk of contracting COVID-19 — than those in food retail and other similar services, according to research by Politico.
While most public indoor places and stores have temporarily closed, supermarkets, grocery stores, restaurants with takeout and delivery options, and other places that sell food or other supplies have needed to remain open for obvious reasons: even in a pandemic, people need to eat.
That means, of course, workers are stocking and restocking shelves, cooks are frying up dinners, and delivery drivers are shuttling meals for restaurants. Already tough jobs have gotten more difficult.
“All of us are kinda working extra hours, making sure everything’s being stocked up,” said Brandon Edwards, an employee at Pattee Creek Market, on Friday afternoon. “Just the fact that we’re here, working on the frontlines, that’s a sacrifice of our health right there.”
At Pattee Creek and other grocery stores around the Garden City, the rushes have come in response as the virus has advanced. With the stay-at-home order in Montana taking effect Saturday morning, even more people crowded into stores to buy supplies late in the week.
Distributors, Edwards said, have done a fantastic job allocating resources to different stores in Missoula, making sure each business can get and put out the things its customers are looking for.
“I kinda feel bad for the warehouse workers,” said Edwards, son of grocery store owner Jim Edwards. “They might have it worse than anybody. They’re trying to sort through all these orders and make sure everyone’s getting the right amount of product.”
While many are still trying to navigate the new reality, workers in frontline positions have had to adapt quickly. Cleanliness has been a huge concern for many, and at Rattlesnake Market, for example, new procedures are in place.
Every time a customer enters and touches the counter or any other surface, it is wiped down by store employees. Meredith said they also are washing their hands after every interaction with a customer and immediately after handling cash.
Delivery drivers have had cleanliness become an issue as well, with Abby Propsom, who delivers pizzas for Dominos, saying one of her coworkers was dosed with Lysol before a customer took their food. She has also had customers give her cash in vacuum-sealed bags for what they called sanitary reasons and people have even tipped in toilet paper, which has been in short supply on grocery store shelves.
“I think people have been acting very differently,” Propsom said. “We’ve had some strange situations.”
Health and safety have been a big point of emphasis for her as well, as she carries around hand sanitizer and washes her hands immediately upon entering the building.
Trying to limit the spread of the respiratory illness can come down to many different small acts, and Meredith, who said she lives with five other people, had meetings with her roommates to discuss only going from work to home and back while limiting runs to grocery stores.
And for Meredith, it’s really not her own safety she’s concerned with. It’s the public she and many other workers are serving.
“Honestly the worry is that if I got coronavirus, I would be passing it along to other people,” Meredith said. “Really, that’s the biggest concern for me.”
Jordan Hansen covers a bunch of stuff for the Missoulian and 406 Sports. Shout at him on Twitter @jordyhansen or shoot him an email at Jordan.Hansen@406mtsports.com
