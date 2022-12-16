Amazon confirms first MT facility being built in Missoula; will create 100 jobs

Global retail company Amazon has confirmed that it is indeed building a delivery station in Missoula, the company's first facility in all of Montana. It is expected to create roughly 100 new jobs.

The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road near the Wye just west of Missoula, will be a 72,000-square-foot high-tech warehouse. Amazon hasn't yet announced a launch date for the site. Construction is still in the early stages, and exterior walls are being erected this month.

“Today’s a great day for Montana as we welcome Amazon to the Treasure State,” said Governor Greg Gianforte. “We’re thrilled Amazon has recognized Montana’s business-friendly environment, unmatched quality of life, and hardworking and talented workforce, and look forward to the 100 good-paying jobs their investment will bring to Missoula.”

A building permit for the site shows that the construction value of the facility is about $8.1 million. The 7.6-acre site is located near the intersection of Highway 93 and Interstate 90.

“This new delivery station in Montana will connect Amazon’s national fulfillment network to customers in Missoula and beyond, while also creating more than 100 new jobs within the community during the coming years,” said Amazon spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett. “We look forward to bringing faster and more efficient package delivery to Montana residents, as well as to growing our partnerships with businesses and community organizations in the area.”

The delivery station is part of Amazon's "last mile" shipping process, where orders from larger Amazon facilities across the country are received. Then, delivery vans are dispatched to bring orders to customers' front doors. It's the first major investment in Montana for Amazon, Gullett said.

Missoula-based GroundSpeed Concepts is the developer on the project. The general contractor is Montana-based Dick Anderson Construction. True North Steel, Temp Right Service and PETES Electric are three Missoula-based subcontractors on the project, and Hyalite Engineers from Bozeman is providing the pre-cast concrete walls.