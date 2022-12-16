 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical

Amazon confirms first MT facility being built in Missoula; will create 100 jobs

  • 0
Mysterious warehouse

A massive $8 million Amazon delivery center is under construction near the Wye just west of Missoula, as pictured here in October of 2022.

 BEN ALLAN SMITH, Missoulian

Global retail company Amazon has confirmed that it is indeed building a delivery station in Missoula, the company's first facility in all of Montana. It is expected to create roughly 100 new jobs.

The site, located at 9121 Cartage Road near the Wye just west of Missoula, will be a 72,000-square-foot high-tech warehouse. Amazon hasn't yet announced a launch date for the site. Construction is still in the early stages, and exterior walls are being erected this month.

“Today’s a great day for Montana as we welcome Amazon to the Treasure State,” said Governor Greg Gianforte. “We’re thrilled Amazon has recognized Montana’s business-friendly environment, unmatched quality of life, and hardworking and talented workforce, and look forward to the 100 good-paying jobs their investment will bring to Missoula.” 

So what's the point of sharing an Amazon Prime account if you can’t surprise anyone with a gift? Buzz60’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.

A building permit for the site shows that the construction value of the facility is about $8.1 million. The 7.6-acre site is located near the intersection of Highway 93 and Interstate 90.

People are also reading…

“This new delivery station in Montana will connect Amazon’s national fulfillment network to customers in Missoula and beyond, while also creating more than 100 new jobs within the community during the coming years,” said Amazon spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett. “We look forward to bringing faster and more efficient package delivery to Montana residents, as well as to growing our partnerships with businesses and community organizations in the area.”

The delivery station is part of Amazon's "last mile" shipping process, where orders from larger Amazon facilities across the country are received. Then, delivery vans are dispatched to bring orders to customers' front doors. It's the first major investment in Montana for Amazon, Gullett said.

Missoula-based GroundSpeed Concepts is the developer on the project. The general contractor is Montana-based Dick Anderson Construction. True North Steel, Temp Right Service and PETES Electric are three Missoula-based subcontractors on the project, and Hyalite Engineers from Bozeman is providing the pre-cast concrete walls.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Smog in Lahore, Pakistan: One of most polluted capital worldwide

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News