 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Amber alert issued in Missoula for teen girl
0 Comments
editor's pick topical alert top story

Amber alert issued in Missoula for teen girl

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

An amber alert was issued late Monday morning for a vehicle believed to be traveling to Missoula.

The suspect is Michelle Ferguson, a 41-year-old woman. She is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

She is driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with a Montana license plate 734286B. 

Ferguson is the non-custodial mother of a Rhiannon McGuire, the 14-year-old girl reported to be with her. Ferguson may be a threat to the life of her daughter, the alert said.

If you have any information call 911 or the Flathead County Sheriff at 406-758-5610.

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
1
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Bear cub left orphaned after California fire

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News