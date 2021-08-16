Amber alert issued in Missoula for teen girl

An amber alert was issued late Monday morning for a vehicle believed to be traveling to Missoula.
The suspect is Michelle Ferguson, a 41-year-old woman. She is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
She is driving a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with a Montana license plate 734286B.
Ferguson is the non-custodial mother of a Rhiannon McGuire, the 14-year-old girl reported to be with her. Ferguson may be a threat to the life of her daughter, the alert said.
If you have any information call 911 or the Flathead County Sheriff at 406-758-5610.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
Click any reaction to login.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Zoe Buchli
Crime and courts reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today