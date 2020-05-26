Ambitious Riverfront Triangle development projects 'on hold' for now

Checota did not reply to an email asking if there was additional information he wanted to add about the project on Tuesday.

Members of the MRA board and staff expressed support for Checota’s project, however.

“We do have some time for him to figure out what he’s going to do with his employees as they start reopening, what’s going to happen to the music and entertainment business and hotel business in America, Montana and in Missoula and see if he’s willing on any kind of a schedule to try to put everything back together again,” Behan continued. “I don’t think that’s an unfair question, but we certainly can’t push him right now because right now he’s just, he’s more open than he was a month ago, but he’s still trying to figure out what life is going to be."

But there will be a time when he needs to make some decisions on whether the board should extend that November deadline, Behan said, and the city council would have to do that after an MRA board recommendation.

The city has an agreement in place to use $16.5 million in TIF funding, paid for by property taxes from the Front Street Urban Renewal District, to buy the civic events center once it’s built. The funds would also purchase most of the roughly 360 parking spots using parking fee revenue.