Granite County lost its main ambulance service provider in mid-July, prompting Sheriff Scott Dunkerson to tell the public he’s extremely concerned that there might be gaps in coverage.

"We've stood into a hornets nest," he said. "I've told everybody to contact the county commissioners about it."

According to a press release put out by Dunkerson, "there are times when ambulance service may not be available."

And according to an ambulance service provider in Missoula, the reimbursement rates from Medicare and Medicaid and other insurance companies has put many rural ambulance service providers on thin financial ice.

Closure

The private company in Granite County, called Eagle Ambulance, had a station in Hall. Dunkerson said he spoke with the owner of the company and she told him that the closure had to do with Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates.

"Every rural county in Montana has the same problem," Dunkerson explained. "The owner told me that was a problem. They weren't getting reimbursed what they were putting out (in expenditures), what they should have been getting reimbursed."

The county will now rely on Drummond Volunteer Ambulance, Powell County Ambulance, the Clinton Quick Response Unit and Missoula Emergency Services, Inc.

A crew of local volunteers will also be relied upon.

"Efforts are moving ahead to get a Philipsburg volunteer crew put together," Dunkerson explained.

However, Dunkerson said he’s concerned people might have to take loved ones to the hospital in their own vehicles if they’re located in more remote parts of the county when a crisis happens.

"I'm still worried we're gonna have gaps in coverage because our hardworking volunteers all have full-time jobs that they have to go to," he explained. "Being an EMT is a big commitment. I've been an EMT since '98 and it's not easy to keep that license. We've had good volunteer crews in the past but then they burn out and you're back to nothing again. I hope it doesn't, but that could happen again."

Dunkerson said that relying on volunteer crews is a "Band-Aid, not a solution."

"We were thankful to have Eagle Ambulance Service for as long as we did," Dunkerson said. "We're sorry they couldn't make it as a private service in the county. It's just unfortunate they couldn't make it financially."

Dunkerson said the CEO of the hospital in Philipsburg has called to offer help. He also noted that the president of the Philipsburg Ambulance Association is a "hard-charger" and will work to put a volunteer crew together.

Calls to Eagle Ambulance went to a full voicemail box and a disconnected line.

Dunkerson said his office will try to ensure people get transported when they need to.

"Unfortunately, the Sheriff's Office staff have gotten used to working with nothing prior to Eagle Ambulance being here," he said. "We've learned to make do with nothing. With not very many resources. We'll get a chopper in there, or Search and Rescue, to drag people out to the best our ability. We've learned to make do with limited resources. Dispatch is very good at trying to spin up resources."

Still, he said, people need to be aware of the situation.

"People need to be thinking about that," he said. "If you call the Sheriff's Office, we'll get people there to help. We can only do the best you can with the resources provided to us by the county."

Granite County Commissioner Chuck Hinkle said that the situation is under control.

"We're gettin' it fixed," he said. "We've got some volunteers now, we're getting it organized. We had a meeting last Friday and got the bylaws redone. I need to look at them. The Sheriff kinda took control. I think it's going to come along. We have some good people working on it, so I'm hopeful."

Hinkle said the volunteer crew system is "going to have to be a long-term solution."

"I mean, we have no choice now," he said. "We just have to make it good for 'em and encourage 'em and support 'em as much as we can, that's all we can do. We have a person that's not gonna be on the crew but who is good at organizing, and she's doing a great job. There's more enthusiastic people now than there were four or five years ago."

Still, Hinkle said the commissioners need to talk about whether they should commit funding to staff positions.

"I want the best EMS service in the state," he said.

Dunkerson said he estimated that there are roughly between two and four calls every week, on average, for an ambulance in Granite County although the number fluctuates. His rough estimate was somewhere north of 200 calls every year.

"I've been real impressed with the volunteers," he said. "We were able to get nine volunteers put together literally like a day after this happened."

Finances

Don Whalen, the manager of Missoula Emergency Services, Inc., said many people mistakenly believe that ambulance service providers get government financial support.

He said his company and other companies like Eagle Ambulance get zero tax dollars from local governments.

"So we pay taxes," he said. "We also pay the City of Missoula a $44,000 fee every year to be the ambulance service provider. So that really hurts."

The company relies on "people paying their bills," he said, and that doesn't always happen or the company doesn't always get the full amount.

"We get our revenue from private health insurance and Medicare and Medicaid," he said. "Medicare knows that they're underfunding ambulance providers and health care providers."

He said the Montana Legislature and Gov. Greg Gianforte came close to passing a bill in the last session that would have helped the situation, but it stalled when the Legislature adjourned before sending the bill with revisions back to the governor.

The situation in Granite County is unfortunate, he said.

"(The owner of Eagle Ambulance) needed help and reimbursement is the big issue," he said. "You see an ambulance go by, that doesn't mean it gets paid."

In the past, a lot of volunteer services didn't bill, he noted.

"Which was admirable," Whalen explained. "But that was with low call volumes. But now it's to the point that a lot of volunteers work in a hardware store and they have to go run off to a call. Employers are getting less and less able to do that with call volumes picking up."