Ward 4 City Councilwoman Amber Sherrill carried an effort over the finish line Wednesday that her Ward 3 colleague Daniel Carlino initiated.

Carlino originally proposed a way to eliminate parking requirements, explaining he felt the standards are onerous for developers hoping to build affordable housing in Missoula. After some discussion, Carlino returned last week with a proposal to include parking reform as one of the early deliverables in the city’s code reform process.

Some councilors expressed trepidation at this proposal, and Ward 1 Representative Heidi West put up a new motion to ask the consultants for the code reform to make sure to include a look at parking requirements. Following West’s proposal, Sherrill tacked on an amendment stipulating parking reform be on the menu of the consultant’s early deliverables. That iteration of the proposal got unanimous support.

“I think that parking is something we absolutely need to look at in this code reform process,” said Sherrill. “…Having it part of a menu lets us have some assessment of all the things that are coming forward and what we need to do to have the biggest impact most quickly…”

Ward 2’s Mirtha Becerra, the only councilor with a planning background, called Sherrill’s amendment “a more thoughtful approach to potentially having changes to our parking requirements.”

Councilwoman Gwen Jones, who represents Ward 3 alongside Carlino, appreciated that the menu option gives the consultants more flexibility in their process.

“Ultimately I think it could be a good thing to do to just get rid of parking mandates entirely across the city and work towards maximums instead like many towns have been doing across the country,” Carlino said.

Two public commenters also backed the effort Wednesday. John Wolverton, a Missoula resident, and Thomas Carpentino, a representative of the Parking Reform Network, both voiced their support for the approach to parking reform.

Carpentino, who works with hundreds of cities on parking issues, said there are a few key factors he looks for to evaluate parking reform possibilities.

“I know Missoula has a lot of dense communities with high rents right with a big university nearby. For us, it checks really all of the boxes for this kind of reform being extremely powerful,” he said.