The patriotism was palpable on Thursday in a Missoula federal courthouse, where 29 entered as foreign citizens and each left an American.
After the ceremony, Zee Lin Cheok, a 27-year-old born in Malaysia, said the U.S. is where she wants to continue building her life.
"I don't have any children yet, but if I do, I want them to grow up here and be American," she said.
The newly-minted citizens from 20 different countries, American flags in hand, swore an oath and were granted American citizenship at the Russell Smith Federal Courthouse in Missoula.
U.S. Magistrate Kathleen DeSoto, presiding over her first naturalization ceremony after taking her own oath to serve the bench two weeks ago, shared some words of wisdom, from one foreign-born American to the others eagerly waiting.
DeSoto was actually born in Canada, albeit by American parents, therefore was American at birth.
"The road you took was much more difficult, much longer and also much more thoughtful," she told the crowd, overflowing with family and friends out into the lobby. "This is the country that you chose, and I think that makes it even that much more special."
Of all the rights promised to American citizens, none are more paramount than the power to vote, she told them. Having a voice in elections is important, but folly without an informed voter, she said. DeSoto urged each new citizen to seek truth about the candidates from as many sources as possible in the days of "Fake News."
"City elections are among the most important," she said. "Never forget that. They affect your daily life. … Inform yourself to the best degree you can."
Joost Verboven, formerly of Holland, said voting was also chief among his most anticipated new rights, particularly well-informed voting. It's a liberty well-earned: the process to becoming a citizen took a lot of time, he said.
"I'm glad it's done," he said.
Of his decision to gain citizenship, he added, "I'm going to stay here, well, I guess we'll make it official."
Susan Reneau, a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, could hardly contain her emotion during and after the ceremony. The Daughters attend each ceremony and help distribute citizenship documents, along with a small gift for each new American. On Thursday, its members hosted a "tea party" in the lobby.
As families filtered out of the courtroom, she stood waiting with a grip of American flags in her hands and tears in her eyes.
"You see the dreams and the hopes in these peoples' faces and it's just so emotional," she said.
Few issues have surged to the forefront of American politics in recent years like immigration. Reneau lauded the 29 who took the Oath of Allegiance on Thursday with a nod to the dangerous conditions on the southern U.S. border, as the president continues his campaign promise to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
"What's so special about them is they did it the right way," Reneau said. "They didn't break the law, and they came from all over the world. … Most of them did risk things, but they sacrificed (to be here). It's just so American."
Asked if she was at all sad to leave Malaysia behind, Cheok said her opportunity lies here.
"I was born in Malaysia and raised there and of course I'll miss it," she said. "But when I think about where my future wants to be, I know this is the right decision I made."