American Indian tribes seek greater voice in grizzly management

Grizzlies leave marks on landscape and culture

Northern Cheyenne Sun Dance priest and spiritual leader Don Shoulderblade wrote a book, “Almost Ancestors: The Grizzly Bear in Cheyenne Religion,” that is scheduled for publication this year. Shoulderblade died on Sept. 26 before the book was in print.

In the book, he provided this Native story about a feature in Yellowstone National Park called Obsidian Cliff.

Nahkohe, the word for bear, is a near-homonym of náhko’e, mother – a term used only in addressing one’s mother. There is thus a link between bears and the maternal aspect of women, one that is brought out in the story, in which the two meanings of the term are played upon.

One fall, some women were singing while picking chokecherries and bear berries beside a stream. An unmarried young woman, engrossed in the singing and her work, was suddenly confronted by a large grizzly bear; her companions had fled. The grizzly approached and picked her up, carrying her to his den in the mountains. There, a cub came forward and addressed her as mother. The young woman indeed became like a mother to the cub, but she continued to miss her people. When the cub was bigger, it addressed her one-day.

“Mother,” it said, “It is nearly time. Soon we shall leave both this place and my father.”

It told her to make many pairs of moccasins, as their trail was long. In the spring, when the thunder had returned, and the cub’s father was gone hunting, the cub pushed aside the stones and logs with which the bear had concealed the entrance, and the two of them took flight. After suffering various difficulties, they reached the Cheyenne camp, and walked into it hand in hand, so that the people would know the young bear was friendly.

The young bear soon became part of society, and struck up a friendship with two boys, named Hatchet Keeper and Fastest Runner (i.e. Thunder and Lightning). One day the three of them decided to go to an ancient place, one they had not seen before. After traveling west for several days, they came upon an immense rock cliff that barred their way. There was no way around it.

“There is only one thing to do,” said the bear.

In response, Hatchet Keeper took his axe and struck the wall of rock. Great chunks of rock flew off the rock wall until its top was jagged, like teeth. Then he struck the cliff so violently that when he jerked the hatchet back, most of the head remained embedded in the rock wall. That is how the Obsidian Cliff in Yellowstone was formed – it is the head of Hatchet Keeper’s axe.

The story, which relates both Thunder and the grizzly bear to the creation of the Obsidian Cliff, also suggests the awe with which the early Indians must have confronted this monument, seeing themselves reflected darkly in the shiny black stone, as though they were seeing themselves in the Spirit World. As the color black is associated with winter, it is small wonder that the Obsidian Cliff was the site of the Winter Solstice Rite in ancient times.