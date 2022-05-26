American Prairie holds drawing for bison harvest

American Prairie has opened a permit drawing for its annual public bison harvest on its Sun Prairie property. The harvest is in addition to the hunting opportunities for a variety of wildlife species that are already available on American Prairie land.

This year, American Prairie is offering 31 opportunities, with most being awarded in a way that gives preference to the people who live and work in Montana and the communities nearest to American Prairie.

American Prairie is awarding bison harvest opportunities through an online drawing that is free to enter. Harvests will be designated as follows: seven opportunities to local residents, 11 to Montana residents, five to members of Montana's Indigenous communities and two to the general public worldwide. Six additional harvest opportunities are being given to various charities to benefit those organizations.

The drawing is free to enter and registrants awarded the opportunity to harvest are required to pay a non-refundable fee of $300. Eligible individuals must fill out and submit the form by 11:59 p.m. on June 30, 2022. The recipients will be randomly selected on July 8, 2022.

Complete details, terms, rules and a link to enter the drawing are available online at americanprairie.org/bison-harvest.

