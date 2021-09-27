American Red Cross experiencing emergency shortage, donation opportunities available

The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs. Donors of all blood types — especially type O — are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct. 15:
Columbia Falls
Oct. 11: noon-5 p.m., North Forty Resort, 3765 Highway 40 W.
Kalispell
Sept. 29: 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Flathead Valley Community College, 777 Grandview.
Sept. 30: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Offices, 650 Wolfpack Way.
Oct. 1: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Kalispell City Hall Council Chamber, City Hall Council Chambers, 201 1st Ave. E.
Oct. 6: 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Kalispell Elks Lodge, 1820 Highway 93 S.
Oct. 7: Noon-5 p.m., Kalispell Blood Donation Center, 126 North Meridian Road.
Oct. 8: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Kalispell Blood Donation Center, 126 North Meridian Road.
Oct. 13: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Animal Clinic of Kalispell, Kalispell Blood Center, 126 N. Meridian Road.
Whitefish
Oct. 13: 10 a.m.-3:45 p.m., Park Side Credit Union, 1300 Baker Ave.
Missoula
Sept. 28: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The James E Todd Center, University of Montana, 32 Campus Drive.
Sept. 30: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Church of the Nazarene, 2339 26th Ave.
Oct. 5: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., The James E Todd Center, University of Montana, 32 Campus Drive.
Oct. 7: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., American Red Cross, 2401 N. Reserve St.
Oct. 13: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Gray Wolf Peak Casino, 20750 US-93.
Oct. 14: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Blood Drive at Red Cross Donation Center, 2401 N Reserve St. Suite 6.
Oct. 15: 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Charter College, 1930 Brooks St.
Seeley Lake
Sept. 29: Noon-5:30 p.m., Mission Bible Fellowship, 3158 Highway 83.
Hamilton
Oct. 4: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Marcus Daly Hospital, 1200 Westwood Drive.
Oct. 8: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bitterroot College, 103 S. Ninth St.