American Red Cross faces blood shortage, donors needed

The American Red Cross continues to experience a severe blood shortage that is negatively affecting blood product availability across the country. Donors of all blood types — especially type O — are urged to make an appointment to give now and help ensure hospital shelves are stocked with blood products over the Fourth of July holiday and beyond.
In addition, while summer is traditionally a time when blood donations decline, this year is particularly challenging as many Americans receive their vaccinations and resume summer activities after more than a year of limited interactions and travel, leading to lower donor turnout. The need for blood doesn’t take a holiday break — patients still depend on lifesaving transfusions.
Donors are needed now to prevent further delays to patient care. Schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
As a thank you, all those who come to give July 1-6 will receive a Red Cross embroidered hat by mail, while supplies last. And, donors who come to give July 7-31 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, plus a chance to win gas for a year (a $5,000 value). (Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/fuel).
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities June 28-July 15:
Whitefish
July 2: 9:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Olney-Bissell School, 5955 Farm to Market Road.
July 15: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m., The Wave, 1250 Baker Ave.
Missoula
June 30: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive at the American Red Cross Donor Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6.
July 2: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., PEAK Health and Wellness, 5000 Blue Mountain Road.
July 6: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., DoubleTree Hotel, 100 Madison St.
July 7: 9 a.m.-2 p.m., U.S. Forest Service Blood Drive at Red Cross Donation Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6.
July 8: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., St. Patrick Hospital Blood Drive at the American Red Cross, 2401 N. Reserve St.
July 12: Noon-5 p.m., Southgate Mall, 2901 Brooks; Noon-5 p.m., Living Savior Lutheran Church, 4616 Gharrett St.
July 14: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Missoula Community Blood Drive at the American Red Cross Donor Center, 2401 N. Reserve St. Suite 6.