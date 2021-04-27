American Red Cross hosts Give a Pint-Get a Pint blood drive

The American Red Cross encourages the Missoula community to donate a pint of lifesaving blood and enjoy a refreshing treat afterwards.

The Give A Pint-Get A Pint Red Cross Blood Drive takes place Tuesday, May 4, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 100 Madison St. Those who donate will receive a coupon for a pint of ice cream from Baskin-Robbins and a coupon for a pint of beer from the FINN Restaurant in the DoubleTree.

“This is a fun event and a real win-win,” said Diane Wright, Montana Red Cross executive director. “You feel great knowing you are doing something important to help save lives and you receive a cold treat when you’re done. We really appreciate the support of our partners who help make this happen.”

Montana Red Cross collects more than 37,000 units of blood each year and provides blood products to more than 30 hospitals and medical center across the state. Cancer patients, accident victims, expecting mothers, surgery patients and countless others depend on this blood every day.

“There is no substitute for blood, so we rely on the generosity of our donors to keep hospital shelves stocked,” Wright said. “That’s why community drives like these are so important.”