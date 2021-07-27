American Red Cross in need of blood donors

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise, depleting the nation’s blood inventory.

There is an emergency demand for donors to give blood now to ensure it is on hospital shelves when patients need it, according to a Red Cross news release.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Missoula are schedule for Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Red Cross at 2401 N. Reserve St.; Aug. 9 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Southgate Mall; Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at both the University of Montana James E. Todd Center and the American Red Cross; and Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PEAK Health and Wellness and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Charter College.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.