American Red Cross in need of blood donors
American Red Cross in need of blood donors

Blood Drive 1 (copy)

Community Medical Center Dr. Leah Miller watches Red Cross phlebotomist Valarie Dowell prepare to take her blood during a blood drive at Southgate Mall last year. 

 SARA DIGGINS, Missoulian

The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise, depleting the nation’s blood inventory.

There is an emergency demand for donors to give blood now to ensure it is on hospital shelves when patients need it, according to a Red Cross news release.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities in Missoula are schedule for Aug. 5 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the American Red Cross at 2401 N. Reserve St.; Aug. 9 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Southgate Mall; Aug. 12 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at both the University of Montana James E. Todd Center and the American Red Cross; and Aug. 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PEAK Health and Wellness and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Charter College.

Our favorite photos of the week from July 19 to July 25.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

The American Red Cross is thanking those who donate Aug. 1-15, 2021. Donors will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive VIP trip for two to the sold-out 2021 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, the release said. Those who come to give throughout August will also receive a free 4-month subscription offer to Apple Music by email (new subscribers only). More details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/FeelTheBeat.

Schedule an appointment to give blood by using the Red Cross blood donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

