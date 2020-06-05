Amid pandemic, implementation starts on Climate Ready Missoula Plan

Montana is using part of its federal CARES Act funding for Montana Innovation Grants, awards that help state businesses provide goods and services needed for the COVID response. Climate Smart Missoula, which Cilimburg leads, applied for one of these grants, which top out at $25,000.

If Climate Smart Missoula receives the full amount, it plans to use $18,800 to purchase HEPA portable air cleaners, and materials for less-expensive combinations of filters and box fans produced by a local engineer. The rest would be used for indoor air quality assessments, outreach and distribution. As of midday Thursday, Cilimburg had not heard back on the grant application.

Maneta said that "ultimately, we hope to have a new full-time staff position, like a resiliency coordinator that would be focused on overseeing and coordinating the implementation of this plan full time,” said Maneta, Missoula County Community and Planning Services’ sustainability program manager. “Under the current budget circumstances, I don't think that's likely in the immediate term, and without that we'll just need to prioritize where we focus the limited time that we do have.”