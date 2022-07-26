Amid surge in calls, Missoula's Mobile Support Team asked to take budget cut

Amid a drastic surge in the number of calls they respond to, Missoula’s Mobile Support Team has been asked to reduce its budget for the next fiscal year, according to the program’s manager.

John Petroff of the Missoula Fire Department is tasked with leading the team that was developed at this time last year to divert emergency department and jail visits for people in the community who are frequent, familiar faces to emergency responders.

He gave an update to the Reserve Street Public Working Group last week about what the unit has gone through over the past 12 months.

“Last year, we were running about 50 calls a month,” he explained. “At that time, we had only been in operation a couple months. We had 181 calls ran last month. So our average went from 50 a year ago to now our average is 165 calls. It’s been a crazy learning experience for me.”

They work from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. seven days a week, responding to everything from people with suicidal thoughts to trespassers. The goal is to help people connect to resources in the community, such as Partnership Health Center, rather than having them spend time in jail or the emergency room on the taxpayer dime.

“Taking some stress off the 911 system is really what our unit is about,” Petroff explained. “So where in the past we’ve sent law enforcement, fire, or emergency medical services, now we can send the Mobile Support Team."

"Many times, what people need is resources and our team is able to cover that. Many times what we respond to are suicidal ideations, depression, anxiety, somebody that has a chronic mental illness that they’ve been struggling with.”

In the last year, about 60% of the people they’ve responded to have been able to avoid going to jail or the emergency room.

“We’re able to keep them in the community rather than take them to the hospital or have law enforcement take them to jail,” Petroff said. “So we’ve been pretty successful in de-escalating the situation and finding ulterior places to take people and just kind of resolve that in the community rather than over-utilizing systems that weren’t in place for that.”

From April to December of 2021, they were able to track 396 emergency department diversions. Local 911 dispatchers will work with callers and other service providers to determine whether to send the Mobile Support Team if it’s a “mental health call.”

“It’s been successful for us,” he said. “A lot of time, our successes look different than what people might expect. For my team, we go to calls without an agenda, which a lot of times is difficult. People on scene are like ‘we need these people gone, they need to get sober, they need to do this and that.’ Everybody has ideas of what needs to happen to those people in crisis.”

Suggestions come from family members, other service providers and the general public.

“But it’s really important for my team to build rapport and trust with clients and find out what they actually need for themselves to reduce trauma to them,” he said.

One big misconception is that the team mostly responds to homeless people.

“A lot of time people think we respond to only unhoused,” Petroff explained. “And so after our last evaluation, we found that 33% of the people we respond to are unhoused individuals and 67% are housed individuals. One in five adults in America suffers from some sort of mental illness, so it’s a common thing.”

He said his team is trying to reduce the stigma that prevents people from acknowledging that mental illness is widespread.

“A lot of people suffer from mental illness,” Petroff continued. “So everybody knows, this is just not an unhoused thing for us. It’s a city/county community response effort.”

They try to get to people before law enforcement has to be called and spend sometimes hours with people on a scene, rather than just the 10 or so minutes that a person would normally interact with cops or emergency responders who have to get to the next call right away. And then they have outreach specialists who follow up with people to connect them to community resources to try to break the cycle of having them interact with the 911 system again. Many times, Petroff said, a person thinks they’ve been cured of a mental illness because a medication is helping so they stop taking the medicine and begin to suffer again.

Petroff said this summer, as the city council examines the budgets of every department in the city and makes changes to Mayor John Engen’s proposed budget, he and his team were asked to take cuts.

“Just in the last month we got asked to reduce our budget by almost $300,000, which you know, puts a halt on what we were trying to accomplish,” he said.

The Mobile Support Team had a budget of $1 million this past fiscal year, he said, which was funded by $350,000 worth of grants. The rest was paid for by a 60/40 split between the city and county, respectively. This year, he said they asked for a budget of $1.2 million to expand their hours of service, but they’ve been asked to have a budget of $900,000. Petroff said the reduction would mean they would lose a data-tracking staff member and an outreach specialist, both of which he said are important.

“We try as hard as possible to put in for as many grants as possible to offset the cost to the tax base or the (federal) American Rescue Plan Act,” he said.

Bill Burt, a former captain in the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office, asked Petroff what qualifications the members of his team possess.

Petroff responded that the responding unit consists of a clinician who is either a licensed clinical social worker or is in training. That person can also be a psychologist, and then there is a behavioral health manager who is a licensed mental health professional.

“One of the people on the team will be a clinician of some sort, and the other person is an Emergency Medical Technician or higher,” Petroff said.