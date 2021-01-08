Amidst pandemic, UM looks to normalize student experience for spring semester

As orientation starts this week and spring semester classes kick off Monday, the University of Montana is hoping to offer a college experience more typical of years past while maintaining the COVID health and safety guidelines implemented in the fall.
“Largely we feel like we had pretty good outcomes with what we designed for fall semester, so much of that is going to carry over to spring,” said Paula Short, UM communications director, of the flagship's updated COVID response plan.
That means a mix of in-person and online classes, mask requirements on campus and socially distanced classroom setups.
But now that the administration feels they’ve got a semester of successful COVID control under their belts, the focus has moved to providing a more “normal” college experience under those pandemic constraints.
“We’ve put a lot of effort into thinking about student engagement,” Short said. “It was a challenge in the fall because we were trying to make sure to mitigate risk and keep everyone as safe as we could. Obviously we’re going to continue that in the spring, but we feel like we know how to do that now … Now we’re asking, what can we do within that construct to engage our students even more?”
If you’ve been on campus recently, you may have noticed students enjoying fire pits around the Oval. And this week, UM is starting construction of an ice skating rink as the centerpiece. It’s all part of a campus-wide effort to enhance the student experience outside of the classroom.
“People from all over campus have been coming forward with great ideas,” said Sarah Swager, vice provost for student success. “This environment has really been hard on everyone in terms of separating us from people we love and we’re really hoping to find ways that we can encourage students in a very safe manner to connect with each other in a more effective way.”
In an email sent out last week, Swager announced a new website dedicated to engagement called Griz Hub, where students can join clubs, find upcoming events and sign up for activities.
“It will have a really in-depth calendar for people to know what’s happening on campus, how to participate in things,” Swager said. “It’s hopefully going to be a way for students and others to become more engaged on campus.”
The email outlined several new activities for students this spring, including the skating rink and fire pits, a partnership with The Roxy for free movie nights, cross-country skiing at the UM Golf Course (which is free to the community as well), and Tuesday Treats on the Oval, where they’ll have snacks, hot chocolate and live music from local bands.
“We are aware that outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities, so we are really lucky that we live in this paradise where winter is a really good time of year. We’re simply capitalizing on those things that are sort of unique to us here in Missoula and using that to our advantage to help students find ways to connect with other students, other people.” Swager said, adding the fire pits have already proved to be very popular.
***
While the Missoula flagship has updated its website with its “COVID Operations Plan” for spring semester, the guidelines are nearly identical to its Healthy Fall 2020 plan.
“The adjustments for spring are very minor and a testament to the success we had in the fall semester,” Short said.
As of Thursday, UM has had a total of 494 coronavirus cases associated with campus since the start of the school year. The biggest spike came about a month into fall semester during the first week of October, with 80 new cases reported in one week stemming from clusters in athletics and Greek Life. By Thanksgiving, weekly cases had dropped to 13 and fell to the single digits over winter session.
“UM did a great job at trying to prevent transmission not only in the classroom setting, but elsewhere on campus,” said Cindy Farr with the Missoula City-County Health Department, adding she feels comfortable with their plan moving into spring semester.
While there was concern in the fall that UM could be a potential driver of cases in the community, Farr said they actually found the opposite to be true.
“What we found was that it was actually the community spread, or spread within the community outside of UM, that was contributing to UM cases and not the other way around,” she explained. For example, last semester they saw students who were exposed to COVID through their off-campus jobs who ended up getting sick.
Farr said one of the adjustments they’ve made for spring semester, in partnership with UM, is they’ve hired two individuals to work specifically with the flagship’s COVID Response Team.
“Basically we’ll have staff working with the health department specially assigned to work with folks at Curry Health Center, the Registrar and Housing offices to help with contact tracing for university cases,” Farr said.
***
In preparation for students’ return, over the winter break, Facilities Services and custodial crews did an entire “campus reset” in terms of cleaning and rearranging classrooms.
“They have had to go classroom to classroom and have made sure that they’re configured to meet social-distancing requirements and they’ve been able to go through all of the spaces and clean too,” Short said.
In terms of the minor changes, the campus will not be able to offer the outdoor tented classrooms it had set up at the start of fall, but said faculty can still hold classes outdoors when the weather permits.
“We’ve also really looked at spaces not traditionally used as classrooms, which has been especially important without the outdoor tents,” Short said. “One example is we have a very large gathering room in Brantley Hall, the President’s Room, that has been turned over to the Registrar to control, so there will be classes scheduled in that space.”
They’ll continue to use bigger spaces like the University Center Ballroom and Dennison Theatre for classes that need more space for movement, like theater and dance.
Ahead of students' return this week and next, UM mailed out physical postcards asking them to shrink their social circles, limit interaction with others and monitor any symptoms.
“Especially for travel, if they’re preparing to leave and are symptomatic, they should delay their return to campus and get a COVID test if possible,” Short said.
Curry Health Center has prepared a surge plan for the first few weeks of the semester, anticipating a spike in testing needs and positive cases.
“We know there may be a big uptick in students seeking COVID testing when they come back, so we’re anticipating that,” Short said.
UM also announced this week Curry Health Center will offer free COVID testing for asymptomatic students who live in residence halls on campus during the first few weeks back. Previously, only students with symptoms could get tested at Curry.
“To keep our campus and community safe, it is critical that students who live in our residence halls have access to COVID-19 tests as they return to campus from winter break,” said Dr. Jeff Adams, medical director of Curry Health, in a Wednesday announcement.
Farr said, "If we do see a spike, it’s going to coincide with the spike we’re expecting to see in the community just from people coming back from holiday travel or interactions over the holidays."
Spring semester starts Monday, Jan. 11.