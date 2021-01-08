Amidst pandemic, UM looks to normalize student experience for spring semester

“People from all over campus have been coming forward with great ideas,” said Sarah Swager, vice provost for student success. “This environment has really been hard on everyone in terms of separating us from people we love and we’re really hoping to find ways that we can encourage students in a very safe manner to connect with each other in a more effective way.”

In an email sent out last week, Swager announced a new website dedicated to engagement called Griz Hub, where students can join clubs, find upcoming events and sign up for activities.

“It will have a really in-depth calendar for people to know what’s happening on campus, how to participate in things,” Swager said. “It’s hopefully going to be a way for students and others to become more engaged on campus.”

The email outlined several new activities for students this spring, including the skating rink and fire pits, a partnership with The Roxy for free movie nights, cross-country skiing at the UM Golf Course (which is free to the community as well), and Tuesday Treats on the Oval, where they’ll have snacks, hot chocolate and live music from local bands.